Woody Harrelson, 31, who plays the dim bartender on Cheers, and girlfriend Laura Louie, 28, formerly his personal assistant, are singing lullabies to their first child, a 6-lb. 12-oz. girl named Denni Montana Harrelson, who was born on Feb. 26 at their home in Los Angeles.

Dr. Albert Sabin, 86, whose medical discoveries included the oral polio vaccine, died of heart failure March 3 in Washington. Introduced in 1960, Sabin’s live-virus vaccine largely replaced the injected, dead-virus vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk….

Guitarist and songwriter Toy Caldwell, 45, a cofounder of the Marshall Tucker Band, died in his sleep Feb. 24 in Spartanburg, S.C. The cause of death was believed to be complications from pneumonia; Caldwell had suffered from bronchial problems. The Tucker band, which recorded 14 albums, had hits with “Fire on the Mountain” (1975) and “Heard It in a Love Song” (1977)….

Author and syndicated columnist Fletcher Knebel, 81, who with Charles W. Bailey II cow rule the best-selling cold war thriller Seven Days in May (1962), took his own life by overdosing on sleeping pills in Honolulu on Feb. 26. Knebel, a member of the Hemlock Society, which supports the right to suicide, suffered from lung cancer….

Tough guy actor Eddie Constantine, 75, an American who became a star playing cynical antiheros in such European movies as FBI Seeks Lemmy Caution and Hot Lips-Cold Steel in the ’50s, died on Feb. 25 after a heart attack in Wiesbaden, Germany….

Soap star Constance Lord, 69, who played stalwart matriarch Ada Hobson on NBC”s Another World for the past 25 years, died of cancer Feb. 26 in New York City. Ford also appeared in movies and on Broadway, where she played the prostitute in the original 1949 production of Death of a Salesman….

Autopsy reports by the New York City medical examiner, released on Feb. 26, revealed that soap actor Michael David Morrison’s death on Feb. 18 was due to a lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine and opiates. The 33-year-old played Caleb Snyder on As the World Turns.

Movie star Tony Curtis, 167, exchanged wedding vows—it’s his fourth time—on Feb. 28 in L.A. with lawyer Lisa Deutsch, 30, at his Bel Air home. All six of his grown children, including actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 34, attended.

Author Salman Rushdie, 45, was granted an uncontested divorce from his American wife, writer Marianne Wiggins, 45, in Britain on March 2. Married in 1988, the couple began living apart in 1989, six months after Rushdie went into hiding following the call of Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini’s for his death. The fundamentalist Muslim leader said that Rushdie’s 1988 book The. Satanic Verses was blasphemous.