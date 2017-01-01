Khigh Dhiegh, 81, who for seven seasons (1968-75) made periodic appearances as archvillain Wo Fat, detective Jack Lord’s elusive nemesis on the TV series Hawaii Five-O, died on Oct. 25 of heart and kidney ailments in Chandler, Ariz. In addition to acting, Dhiegh taught philosophy at UCLA and at one time owned a Taoist sanctuary in Tempe, Ariz….

Songwriter Mort Shuman, 52, who with collaborator Doc Pomus composed such pop hits as Elvis Presley’s “Little Sister,” the Drifters’ “Save the Last Dance for Me” and Dion and the Belmonts’ “A Teenager in Love,” died of cancer in London on Nov. 2. Outside the pop arena, Shuman was best known for adapting Jacques Brel’s lyrics and starring in the hit 1968 off-Broadway revue Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris….

Irwin Allen, 75, the television and movie producer known as the Master of Disaster, died of a heart attack on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. Highlights from the Allen oeuvre included Paul Newman watching his skyscraper go up in flames in The Towering Inferno (1974) and Shelley Winters swimming through the dining room of a sinking ship in The Poseidon Adventure (1972). Allen attributed his success in part to what he called the Super Automobile Accident Theory. “You’ve never seen an automobile accident, have you, that didn’t attract an immediate audience?” asked Irwin. “There’s something disturbing in the id of all of us that makes us want to see tragedy up close.”

Comic Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, agreed on Nov. 5 to plead no contest to a charge of indecent exposure stemming from his arrest last July 26 for allegedly masturbating in a so-called adult theater in Sarasota, Fla. Had he not taken the plea, Reubens faced a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, with a possible penalty of a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The marital knot has come untied for Knots Landing star Kevin Dobson. The actor, who since 1982 has played true blue Mack MacKenzie on the CBS show, and wife Susan, the executive producer on one of Dobson’s recent TV movies (Money, Power, Murder), are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. They have a daughter, Miriah, 17, and two sons, Patrick, 10, and Sean, 8.

The land of the rising sun has a new royal daughter. Princess Mako, weighing in at 7 lbs., was born to Japan’s Prince Akishino and his wife, Princess Kiko, both 25, on Oct. 23 in Tokyo, making Emperor Akihito, 57, a first-time granddad. Akishino, second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, and Kiko, only the second commoner to marry into Japan’s royal family, showed their green streak by announcing they use cloth diapers….

Val (The Doors) Kilmer and wife Joanne (Scandal) Whalley-Kilmer had their first baby, a 6 lb., 14 oz. daughter, as yet unnamed, on Oct. 29 in Sante Fe, N.Mex.