Put revealing dresser Lauren Hutton (right) and Beverly (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) D’Angelo in the with-friends-like-these-who-needs-enemies category. Hutton, 46, has brought suit in Los Angeles against her pal and Budget Rent A Car for at least $25,000 on grounds that D’Angelo, 38, accidentally ran over Hutton’s right leg and fractured it. Ex-supermodel Hutton was standing in a driveway last August in the Hollywood Hills, waiting to get into D’Angelo’s rental car, when D’Angelo backed the car up and accidentally hit Hutton. The damages sought, which include medical expenses and loss of earnings for Hutton, could go much higher. “This isn’t vindictive,” says Hutton’s lawyer, Richard Bisetti. “It’s just a formality that we’ve filed this suit. They’re still good friends.” Hutton spent eight months in a cast, sometimes claiming her broken leg came about when an elephant kicked her in Africa.

Recent Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer, 44, gave longtime girlfriend Joni Pearlstone, 41, his best marriage pitch, tying the knot with photographer Joni on April 7 in Baltimore, where Palmer spent 18 years pitching for the Baltimore Orioles. Palmer said he spent his honeymoon alone in Kansas City—on assignment for ESPN. He has two daughters, Kelly, 20, and Jamie, 23, from his previous marriage to Susan Ryan, and Pearlstone has a son, P.J., 15, from her earlier marriage. Palmer’s married status won’t affect his work as Jockey’s underwear model, a job he has held since 1976. In a brief statement, Bill Herrmann, a Jockey advertising executive, said, “Why should it? He’s been married before.”

They may both have TV shows of their own, but the biggest hit this season for Mel (thirtysomething) Harris, 33, and hubby Cotter (Equal Justice) Smith, 40 (below), is their first baby, a 7-lb., 13-oz. girl named Madeline Michael Smith, born in Los Angeles on April 3. Harris has a son, Byron, 5, from a previous marriage to photographer David Hume Kennerly. Since Harris’s thirtysomething character, Hope, is expecting, might Harris push little Madeline into making an acting debut next season? “Knowing Mel, it’s highly unlikely,” says her spokesperson….

And Playboy founder Hugh Hefner received a baby boy for his 64th birthday. Wife Kimberley, 26, gave birth to Marston Glenn Hefner, an 8-lb., 13-oz. son, on April 9. A Playboy rep says Hef couldn’t be happier, adding, “He’s like a schoolboy. Now he just wants to kick back and enjoy his kid.” Hefner has two children from his first marriage: David, 35, a computer programmer, and Christie, 37, the president of Playboy Enterprises.

Actress Patti (Wired) D’Arbanville, 38 (right), is expecting a baby, her second, this October. The father is Terry Quinn, 29, who co-owns the Falls restaurant and Peggy Sue’s nightclub in Manhattan. “We met a while ago through mutual friends in New York City,” says D’Arbanville. “Everyone is really happy, and maybe eventually we’ll get married.” D’Arbanville never did marry Don Johnson, the father of her first child, son Jesse Wayne Johnson, 7. “Jesse wants it to be a girl,” D’Arbanville says.

Nancy Lady Keith, left, in 1946, the lanky clothes-horse who was prominent on New York and Hollywood party circuits for 50 years, died in New York City of heart failure at age 73. “Slim” Keith was born Mary Raye Gross in 1916 in Salinas, Calif., to middle-class parents, but she fell in with Hollywood’s better social set by age 18. She married director Howard Hawks in 1941 and, through him, was partly responsible for Humphrey Bogart’s marriage to Lauren Bacall. Slim saw Bacall’s picture in a magazine and brought the unknown 19-year-old actress to the attention of Hawks, who cast Bacall opposite Bogie in 1944’s To Have and Have Not. (Bacall’s character in the movie was called Slim.) Keith, who professed to a “healthy interest in men,” was married twice more, to producer Leland Hay ward in 1949 and to a titled Englishman, Kenneth Lord Keith, in 1962. All three marriages ended in divorce. She recently completed her autobiography, Slim: Memoirs of a Rich and Imperfect Life, to be published by Simon & Schuster this summer. Marie Arana-Ward, who edited the volume, says, “She had looks, wit and an enormous capacity for friendship. She also didn’t comport herself like a socialite.”

Jack Wagner and Kristina Malandro, who play young marrieds Frisco and Felicia Jones on ABC’s General Hospital soap, are having a baby in real life, due this fall, but without benefit of matrimony (the picture below is from their soap wedding). It will be the first child for both. Malandro, 26, was married previously, while Wagner, 30, has never been married. Asked if the two plan to get hitched now that a baby’s on the way, a spokesperson said, “They’re not saying they’re never getting married.”