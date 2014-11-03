Our Family's Fight with Mental Illness

Why I Care

PERSONAL STORIES ABOUT GIVING BACK

“I always have thought that my sister Jessie was different,” says Glenn Close. For years her family simply thought of Jessie—the youngest of four children of William Close, a surgeon, and his wife, Bettine, born into privilege in Greenwich, Conn.—as “the wild child.” She abused alcohol and drugs, married five times and, says Glenn, “lived a life out of control.” Although the family had a history of mental illness, it wasn’t talked about. “It was something that families were ashamed of and hid,” says Glenn, 67. After their parents joined a cultlike religious movement in 1954, the family became fractured, unaware of the depth of Jessie’s struggles. It wasn’t until 2004, when Jessie confessed her suicidal thoughts, that Glenn realized her sister was in danger. Days later she took Jessie to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Jessie and her son Calen, 33, who has schizoaffective disorder (bipolar with elements of schizophrenia), are both now stable. To support them Glenn cofounded Bring Change 2 Mind (bringchange2mind .org), a foundation to fight the shame and stigma that surround mental illness, in 2010. “One in four people are diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lifetime,” says Glenn, who’s now starring in A Delicate Balance on Broadway. “So why in the hell don’t we talk about it?” Her candor and support have made all the difference. “I thank God Glennie was there,” says Jessie, 61. “She saved my life.”

JESSIE

I always felt different from other kids. I would go from being the shy one to the wild one. At boarding school I’d go from being the person who threw the dorm mother’s cat down the laundry chute to someone who couldn’t get out of bed.

GLENN

I remember seeing Jessie rub her finger and thumb together until it was raw when she was really little. It wasn’t normal behavior. I now realize that that kind of hurting yourself was a red flag. But I was only 11.

After their parents joined the Moral Re-Armament religious movement in 1954, Glenn and Jessie moved to the group’s Swiss compound, where they were separated from each other. Her parents later moved to Zaire, where their father served as personal physician to the country’s leader Mobuto Sese Seko and the children attended various boarding schools.

GLENN

Our parents had gotten into this cult group. For five years I was in their thrall and didn’t escape until I entered college at 22. Our family became diffused across the world. We didn’t have family dinners. Letters were our form of communication.

The group focused on moral and political change but was also controlling of its members.

JESSIE

We became isolated as children. I never knew where my sisters were. They had different rooms and were moved a lot. I remember seeing my mother in the community dining room and I wasn’t allowed to go say hi.

Their family also had a history of serious mental illness.

GLENN

There was a lot of depression in our family, which led to a lot of alcoholism, and there has been suicide: my mom’s half brother. My mom had an uncle who was schizophrenic. At 15 Jessie walked out of school and refused to go back. Even so, it was just, “That’s how Jessie is.” It wasn’t a question of a mental disorder. My parents were of a generation where people didn’t go to psychiatrists.

Jessie self-medicated with drugs and alcohol.

JESSIE

I started drinking when I was 14. Between the ages of 17 to 20, I tried probably every drug in the book. I loved LSD, cocaine, any pills I could get my hands on. Speed kind of smoothed out the mania. Then I would take something to come down. I tried to kill myself twice before I was 20. I took a bunch of muscle relaxers when I was 16. When I was 19, I tried to kill myself with a whole bag of speed. My husband got a neighbor who was a nurse to pump my stomach. I couldn’t really go to my family. We were doing our own things. I thought my sisters and brother were pretty lame. They weren’t drinkers or druggers. We had absolutely nothing in common.

GLENN

I have to say I was not really present. Now it’s inconceivable to me. Jessie had two sons, Calen and Sander, 31, with her third husband, and a daughter, Mattie, 23 (from an affair during that marriage). Her daughter suffered the most as Jessie’s drinking and mood swings increased.

JESSIE

When depressed, I would curl up in a fetal position on the couch. Mattie would ask me what was wrong, and I’d say I was sick. I had a hard time getting into town to get food. She learned how to get herself dressed. When I was manic, it was terrific. We’d ride our ponies and pretend to be Robin Hood. Calen and I would get manic together. We were great purchasers of unneeded stuff from Target.

At times, psychotic delusions made her too scared to leave the house. One day she called Glenn for help.

GLENN

She was afraid that something terrible was in the shower. She was paralyzed. I talked her through the whole thing. I said, “Are the dogs with you? If there is something to be afraid of, they will protect you. Put the phone down. Then get in and use the soap and wash yourself. As soon as you come out, talk to me again.”

Meanwhile, Calen, who had first been misdiagnosed with ADD, had his first drastic mood swings at 16 and quickly deteriorated. He eventually suffered a complete psychotic break at 18.

CALEN

Things just sort of built up and built up, and then I was imagining this reality, this world. My imagination did not know where to draw the line. I had horrible, nightmarish thoughts. Rock bottom was when I was sitting in a locked ward. All of these delusional religious things were going through my head. I was kneeling down on the floor and prostrating myself because I thought I was going to meet God. I went to run out and they tackled me. I had to be restrained and sedated.

In 2000 Calen was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. Jessie felt immense guilt that she had passed her “damaged gene” on to her son.

JESSIE

It absolutely terrified me. This beautiful child had this horrendous mental illness. And I instinctively knew I had passed it on to him. But I wasn’t thinking, “What about me?” When you have a child that sick, you don’t look at yourself.

Still, Jessie couldn’t stop thinking of killing herself, and in 2004 she finally told Glenn, who had Jessie fly to Boston and then drove her to McLean Hospital.

JESSIE

There was a voice saying, “Kill yourself, kill yourself.” I knew if I told her, I might not do it. And I had to not do it because I had three children. Those three kept me alive. Knowing what kind of horror I’d leave behind for my children stopped me.

GLENN

My first reaction was, “Thank God she didn’t succeed.” She knew where a gun was in a pickup in Montana. I felt shock and sadness that she was in such pain.

Mental illness can often be passed through generations. “Bipolar disorder is one of the most genetic conditions we know,” says U.C. Berkeley Professor of Psychology Stephen Hinshaw, scientific adviser for Bring Change 2 Mind. “It lies 80 to 90 percent in the genes you inherit.”

GLENN

It’s shocking to me how little we knew what Jessie was going through. It took my parents time to really understand and accept. So many people are affected by it, especially if it’s genetic. I think my daughter [Annie, 26] was worried too. She never had that kind of behavior, but it was something you had to be vigilant about.

Today Jessie, now 13 years sober, and Calen, who’s now married, have stabilized with medication and therapy.

JESSIE

The only downside to the meds is that it has made me have a great big paunch! We call it “medication belly.” I used to be quite an attractive woman. Now I’ve put on weight because of the meds—but I’m sane.

Their struggles have brought the family closer together. And Glenn, Jessie and Calen have all spoken out in talks across the country and made public-service ads in hopes of ending the stigma surrounding mental illness.

GLENN

To step out of the shadows and declare what you are living with is an act of courage, but it is also a huge step in healing and recovery. Their courage in talking about it publicly has made a real difference.