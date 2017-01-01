Oscar's Children

From Shirley Temple on, most child actors have been dismissed by Oscar with honorary awards. A mere dozen found themselves in real competition, and only two won: Patty Duke (below, right, with George Chakiris), at 16, for 1962’s The Miracle Worker and Tatum O’Neal (below, left, with Kevin O’Neal), at 10, for 1973’s Paper Moon. Duke, O’Neal and Jodie (Taxi Driver) Foster are still headliners. Shane’s Brandon De Wilde died at 30 in a 1972 car crash. Here’s a look at Oscar’s other kids today.

Jackie Cooper: A Best Actor nominee for 1931’s Skippy, Cooper (left and below), now 67 and a noted TV director, says he kept his four kids out of showbiz. “Nothing can make up for what a kid loses—what I lost—when a normal childhood is abandoned for a movie career.”

Bonita Granville: Now 65 and a widow, the malicious brat of 1936’s These Three stopped acting in 1960 to help her husband, Jack Wrather, build a real estate empire.

Mary Badham: Gregory Peck’s daughter in 1962s To Kill a Mockingbird, Mary, now 36, is married, a mom and a manager of a Richmond, Va., clothing store.

Patty McCormack: Though she acts in films and TV, the 43-year-old divorcée says “nothing has matched” her pig-tailed-killer role in the 1956 thriller The Bad Seed.

Jack Wild: Oliver!’s Artful Dodger is now 35 and a reformed drinker who found job-hunting complicated by the “growing knowledge that I was never going to shake off Oliver!”

Justin Henry: At 17, the Kramer vs. Kramer kid has a role in Sweetheart’s Dance, but frets more about his upcoming SATs than about acting.

Quinn Cummings: At 20, the smarty-pants of 1977’s The Goodbye Girl, now a casting aide, says she’s “learned the art of keeping my mouth shut periodically.”

Linda Blair: Making 1973’s The Exorcist was “hell,” says Linda, 29. Such B-flicks as Chained Heat (far left) followed. “Anyone who hits the top as a child star has no place to go but down,” she says.