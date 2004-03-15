Oscar Jewels: Where Are They Now?

SOLD



WHOOPI GOLDBERG & KATE HUDSON

First worn by host Goldberg in 2002, this 80-carat yellow diamond went missing during the ceremony. A guard sent by jeweler Harry Winston later realized it had fallen into Whoopi’s cleavage. In 2003, the $5 million gem was seen on Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It was sold shortly thereafter.

H. STERN DIAMOND AND AQUAMARINE EARRINGS



ANGIE HARMON



This pair of $4,000 diamond and aquamarine empress chandelier earrings tugged on her ears at the Vanity Fair party in 2002, and the actress was unable to part with them. She made a call to H. Stern in New York City and treated herself to an Oscar keepsake.

WILL SMITH



L.A. jeweler Neil Lane lent Smith these $12,000 art deco cuff links in 2002 (he also lent Jada some diamond earrings). Lane is keeping the originals but has similar models for sale.

NICOLE KIDMAN

Valued at $4 million, the 241-carat rough-cut diamond chain that Kidman codesigned with Bulgari artists to wear in 2002 was purchased by an admiring client.

ANGELA BASSETT



The $75,000 ruby, emerald and diamond Mogul Indian necklace from Martin Katz that Bassett borrowed in 2000 is 150 years old. A client who had admired it at the jeweler’s L.A. boutique for nearly five years purchased the piece last year.

ASPREY & GARRARD NECKLACE



HILARY SWANK



Created for one of Queen Victoria’s daughters in 1890, the $250,000 Asprey & Garrard diamond necklace that the Best Actress winner borrowed in 2000 was sold shortly after its Oscar appearance. (Befitting its royal origins, it can be turned into a tiara.)

HARRY WINSTON DIAMOND NECKLACE



GWYNETH PALTROW

The actress went home with two prizes in 1999: an Oscar and this 40-carat, $160,000 princess necklace that her father, Bruce Paltrow, bought for her. The jeweler threw in the $25,000 diamond cluster earrings at no charge.

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS DIAMOND CUFF



JULIA ROBERTS

Picking up her Oscar for Erin Brockovich in 2001, Roberts wore a platinum-and-diamond “snowflake” bracelet lent to her by Van Cleef & Arpels. A month after the awards, singer Luis Miguel bought the 22-carat $91,000 cuff bracelet for Mariah Carey, his girlfriend at the time.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

No telling where that 6.1-carat engagement ring Ben bought her will end up, but this 27-carat marquis-cut diamond that Lopez wore to the 2002 Awards found a home with a Harry Winston fan.

LIZ HURLEY



This $715,000 fancy-cut bracelet was lost by Hurley (here with Elton John) at the 2001 Vanity Fair party, but a noble journalist found it on the ground and turned it in. It remains for sale at Harry Winston’s Paris boutique.

CAMERON DIAZ

This 19th-century ruby, diamond, peridot and pearl necklace, worth $45,000, was worn as a belt by the actress in 2002. It’s still available for purchase at Fred Leighton.

MARTIN KATZ DIAMOND CHOKER



SANDRA BULLOCK

While visiting Martin Katz’s New York City salon, a South American client saw a picture of Sandra Bullock wearing the diamond-and-pearl choker at the 1996 Oscars and had to have it. “Jewelry comes to life on people,” says a rep for Katz. “Sometimes an item’s beauty isn’t appreciated until you see it on someone.”

HARRY WINSTON BLUE DIAMOND NECKLACE



GLORIA STEWART



The Best Supporting Actress nominee attended the 1998 Oscars wearing a piece of ice much like the one she tossed overboard in Titanic, but this $20 million, 15-carat version met a different fate. Harry Winston got a call soon after the show, and “it was shipped overseas the next day,” says a Winston rep.

BEN AFFLECK

He and pal Matt Damon won their Best Screenplay award in 1998 wearing matching $21,000 platinum Harry Winston watches. Five months later, then girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow bought what Affleck dubbed his “lucky watch” for his birthday.

ELIZABETH TAYLOR

1. She wore her 69.42-carat Cartier gift from Richard Burton in 1970 but sold it for nearly $3 million in 1978 and built a hospital in Botswana with the money.

2. Husband Mike Todd bought her the 1880 tiara that she wore in ’57.

3. After borrowing a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond daisy necklace and earrings in 1993, Taylor added them to her collection.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES

The day after Zeta-Jones wore this 50-carat aquamarine necklace in 2001, a generous grandfather wanted to buy the $160,000 item for his granddaughter’s 16th birthday. H. Stern held on to the original but made the customer a replica.

SARAH WYNTER



In 2002 the 24 star wore a 100-carat topaz cuff surrounded by multicolored sapphires once owned by Mae West. “I didn’t know she was going to wear it in her hair,” says Neil Lane, who purchased the bracelet, as well as the matching earrings and ring Wynter wore, at West’s estate sale. “It was very ingenious.” The items remain a part of Lane’s personal collection.