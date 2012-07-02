One Last Thing: Steve Carell

LAST GOOD DEED I DID

I got out of my car at an intersection to move the bumper of a car that had fallen in the street and was sitting there. I put it to the side so nobody would hit it. I’m just such a gem.

LAST TIME I SAID “I’M SORRY”

When I didn’t remember to pick up my daughter’s [Elisabeth, 11] medicine after a birthday party. My wife [actress Nancy Carell, 45] had to remind me about five times to do it. She was very forgiving, but I did utter the words “I’m sorry.”

LAST REALITY TV I WATCHED

Big fan of Deadliest Catch. Love it. When they airlifted that guy-wow. It’s just a fantastic show.

LAST THING I BUILT

I built a chicken head modeled after a Minecraft character for my son John’s 8th birthday. They don’t make them, so I decided to do it myself, and it turned out great. He was so surprised. That was a complete labor of love.

LAST CELEB I GREETED

[Costar] Keira Knightley. I was on Skype for an interview from Los Angeles to New York, and she picked up the computer. We had a nice little moment, and I was able to congratulate her on her engagement.