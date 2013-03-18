One Last Thing: Mila Kunis

LAST REALITY TV I WATCHED

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The relationship between Kyle and Kim is pretty awesome, and Lisa Vanderpump is a hot little mama. She’s got a good body, that one!

LAST CONCERT I WENT TO

Pink. She does insane acrobatics, and she’s singing upside down while drenched in water. She’s so fun to watch. I’m a huge fan.

LAST KARAOKE SONG I SANG

“Barbie Girl,” mainly because I can talk it. I’m not a singing gal. And “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” is a staple with me and my best friends, so that one is usually a given.

LAST COMPLIMENT I RECEIVED

I got a really funny one in a public bathroom. This woman came up to me and said, “You look just like that actress Mila Kunis. But you’re much prettier.” I didn’t say anything; I just ran back to tell my friends.

LAST GIFT I GAVE

It was for Valentine’s Day [to boyfriend Ashton Kutcher], so I won’t divulge what it was. And the last gift I received was also for Valentine’s Day.