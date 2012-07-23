One Last Thing: Joe Manganiello

LAST THING I SPLURGED ON …

I bought a leather U-shaped couch from Restoration Hardware. It’s 11 ft. in the center and 8 ft. on each of the other sides. I’m a big dude. I always swore when I made some money, I’d buy a couch that fit me so I can lie down comfortably.

LAST TIME I WAS SCARED …

After grinding on Ann Curry on the Today show. Later I went back to my hotel, and I said to my publicist, “Tell me I’m not crazy [for doing that]!” She said, “Oh, you’re crazy, but it’s working!”

LAST FOOD I INDULGED IN …

I was done with my shirtless scenes on True Blood, and I was in Toronto doing press for Magic Mike. We got to the hotel, and I ordered a bucket of buttermilk fried chicken, onion rings and mac and cheese.

LAST PIECE OF ADVICE MY MOTHER GAVE ME WAS …

She said, “Sex accounts for about 40 percent of your relationship, but if it’s bad, then it’s 60.” Every once in a while, my mother will throw out some gem.

LAST CELEB CRUSH I HAD …

Sofia Vergara. All too often Hollywood actresses are superskinny. As a man, my primal instincts don’t kick in when they are skinny. I like curves.