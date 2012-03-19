One Last Thing: Ewan Mcgregor

LAST DREAM I HAD

I have lots of actor dreams. You know, when you’re about to go onstage, you can’t find the script, you don’t know what the play is and you can’t remember your lines. I have lots of dreams like that leading up to a project.

LAST TV SHOW I WATCHED

I’ve been watching The Sopranos for the last two months. I never watched it when it was on. I just started the last season, and I can’t stand it because I never want it to end.

LAST TIME I CURSED

I’m afraid I curse a lot. I like swearing; I think it’s very healthy. I like hearing my kids swear, and I’ll pretend they’re not allowed to, but I do always enjoy it. I say, “Language!” but actually I think it’s quite funny.

LAST TIME I LOST MY WALLET

I’m really careful about that. I always check for my three things-keys, phone and wallet-before I leave the house. It would be odd for me to forget my wallet.

LAST TIME I CRIED

It was probably after Angelina Jolie’s film In the Land of Blood and Honey. Oh my God, it’s so harrowing and beautifully done.

The actor brings fly-fishing to the desert in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.