On Location: Welcome Back, Dallas

It’s been two decades since fans said farewell to Southfork, but on the rebooted version of Dallas, not much has changed. Namely, the relationship between brothers J.R. and Bobby Ewing is as dysfunctional as ever. Sitting quietly in a cozy room decorated with old family photographs, Larry Hagman’s J.R. smiles wickedly as Bobby, played by Patrick Duffy, glares viciously, but as soon as they hear “cut,” the pals of more than 30 years laugh and embrace. “Being here,” says Hagman, 80, of returning to Texas to film the drama series revival (which premieres June 13 on TNT) “is like coming home.” From 1978 to 1991, the double-dealing Ewings fought over oil, money and Sue Ellen’s drinking (Linda Gray is back as J.R.’s ex-wife) on the smash CBS drama. The 2012 Dallas adds a new generation of warring Ewings, including Josh Henderson as John Ross III-J.R. and Sue Ellen’s son-and Jesse Metcalfe as Bobby’s adopted son Christopher. While the original actors were excited to reunite, “we had some reservations,” says Gray, 71. “Would it be a T-and-A show? But those concerns have gone.” Agrees Duffy, 63: “It’s good to be back.”