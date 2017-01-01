No Longer Confident That 'Nothing Is Going to Happen to Me,' a Rescue Pilot Takes Off Anyway

As his helicopter climbed through the Alps above Interlaken, the sun flooded into Markus Burkhard’s cockpit. He blinked and peered at the ridges below. Finally, at 6,000 feet, he spotted a circle of skiers frantically waving him down. Lying in the snow was a 20-year-old locksmith named Anton Ming who had broken his thigh in a fall.

That rescue ended with Ming recovering in a Swiss hospital. But one out of every 10 people that Burkhard, 35, brings down from the Alps is dead or dying. “Sometimes it is like hell up there,” the famed Swiss pilot says. “You never quite come to terms with death. You do not get tougher with time, and you stop thinking, ‘Nothing is going to happen to me.’ ”

In 70-mph winds last November Burkhard made a rescue that has earned him one of the highest awards of the Helicopter Association of America. “There was a terrible storm on the Rosenlaui Glacier,” he recalls. “But I could not leave. I had seen men lying up there. I tried for half an hour to get near them. Finally I was able to hover close and after many attempts touch down.” Burkhard and his air rescue team took four climbers from their icy perch—but one was already dead.

In seven years Burkhard has flown nearly a thousand missions for the Swiss Air-Rescue service. In 1977 alone he and his backup pilot, Guenther Amann, 38, answered 350 calls to their Interlaken base. Six years ago Amann won the same Helicopter Association award for the first direct rescue from the north face of the Eiger.

Burkhard is on call 14 days a month, 24 hours a day throughout the year. Amann spells him the rest of the time. In summer and fall there are mountain climbers to save—in his first year as a rescue pilot Burkhard brought down 25 bodies from the grim heights of the Matterhorn—and in winter and spring injured skiers and avalanche victims. Not all the victims are human: Last summer Burkhard helicoptered 50 injured or ailing cows and one sheep (with a broken leg) from their Alpine pastures. The helicopter company, Bernese Oberland, offered to pay for a new sheep instead, but the farmer insisted on saving it.

A ruggedly handsome man with a dragoon’s mustache, Burkhard is the second of four sons of a pilot who was director of the Swiss air office in Bern. The family spent every Sunday at the local airport. My only thought was to be a pilot says Markus, which he was by 18. Licensed for choppers in 1965, he flew for six years in Tunisia, Greenland, Saudi Arabia and South America. Then he married Christine Donau, the daughter of a helicopter pilot, and finally settled in Interlaken. The Burkhards and their towheaded sons, Daniel, 6, Markus Jr., 3, and Andres, 8 months, live in an apartment close to his base, with an Alpine panorama visible from every window.

Those forbidding mountains are a constant reminder of Burkhard’s actuarial expectancy: Swiss helicopter pilots are lost at the rate of one every two years—usually and ironically on routine flights. Burkhard plans to retire at 45 with his memories and his awards. Amazingly, the people he rescues almost never express their thanks, perhaps because they are in such a state of shock. “When it does happen I am overjoyed,” he says, “but I could count the times on one hand.”