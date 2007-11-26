Nick at Night

ACROSS
1 Lara Croft: ___ Raider
5 “Brown ___ Girl” by Van Morrison
9 Rapper-actor ___ Wow (costar of 18 Across in Roll Bounce)
12 Deliver Us from ___
13 ___ Scotia (Canadian province)
14 The Brave ___
15 Actress Heady of The Brothers Grimm
16 Actor Sandler
17 Actor Lowe of Brothers & Sisters
18 Star of Drumline and Roll Bounce (2 wds.)
21 “___ Kat Jam” by the Dave Matthews Band
22 Stitch with needle and thread
23 “___ Ball” by Jimi Hendrix
26 How I ___ Your Mother
28 The ___ Wears Prada
32 ___ of All Evil
34 Actor Benicio ___ Toro
36 “Not Ready to Make ___” by the Dixie Chicks
37 ___ Circuitz (series starring 18 Across)
39 Actor Aykroyd
41 Safety ___ (safeguard for acrobats)
42 Lyricist Gershwin
44 “Slippery when ___”
46 Drumline costar
of 18 Across (2 wds.)
50 Rapper Dr. ___
52 Miami ___
53 To ___ a Mockingbird
55 Wild ‘n ___ (series presented by 18 Across)
56 Short lyric poems
57 Island where Napoleon was exiled
58 Nirvana’s “Pennyroyal ___”
59 Actors Buttons and Skelton
60 Queen’s “Seven ___ of Rhye”
DOWN
1 ___ Aviv (Israeli coastal city)
2 Roasting appliance
3 Popular small British car
4 Men in ___ II (Will Smith action drama featuring 18 Across)
5 Passed legislation
6 Star Wars Jedi guru
7 Chris ___ of Fantastic Four
8 Village of the ___
9 “___ to be Wild” by Steppenwolf
10 Singer Yoko ___
11 Charlotte’s ___, starring Dakota Fanning
19 Actress Basinger (costar of 18 Across in Even Money)
20 Shoot ‘Em Up actor Clive ___
23 Surgical units (abbr.)
24 Homer Simpson’s catchphrase
25 Scooby- ___ 2: Monsters Unleashed
27 Actor Danson of Damages
29 Actor Diesel of The Fast and the Furious
30 ___ Age: The Meltdown, featuring Ray Romano
31 “___ Down” by Radiohead
33 The Kingston ___
35 Lucy ___ of Xena: Warrior Princess
38 Rapper ___ Smith Jr. (a.k.a. Busta Rhymes)
40 Actor Beatty
43 All Jokes ___
45 Whatever It ___, featuring 18 Across
46 Actress Catherine ___-Jones of No Reservations
47 ___ in the Hole
48 The Jewel of the ___
49 Jessica ___ of Good Luck Chuck
50 “Slash ___ Dash” by Fatboy Slim
51 Actress McClanahan
54 Fear and Loathing in ___ Vegas
