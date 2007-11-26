Nick at Night

ACROSS

1 Lara Croft: ___ Raider

5 “Brown ___ Girl” by Van Morrison

9 Rapper-actor ___ Wow (costar of 18 Across in Roll Bounce)

12 Deliver Us from ___

13 ___ Scotia (Canadian province)

14 The Brave ___

15 Actress Heady of The Brothers Grimm

16 Actor Sandler

17 Actor Lowe of Brothers & Sisters

18 Star of Drumline and Roll Bounce (2 wds.)

21 “___ Kat Jam” by the Dave Matthews Band

22 Stitch with needle and thread

23 “___ Ball” by Jimi Hendrix

26 How I ___ Your Mother

28 The ___ Wears Prada

32 ___ of All Evil

34 Actor Benicio ___ Toro

36 “Not Ready to Make ___” by the Dixie Chicks

37 ___ Circuitz (series starring 18 Across)

39 Actor Aykroyd

41 Safety ___ (safeguard for acrobats)

42 Lyricist Gershwin

44 “Slippery when ___”

46 Drumline costar

of 18 Across (2 wds.)

50 Rapper Dr. ___

52 Miami ___

53 To ___ a Mockingbird

55 Wild ‘n ___ (series presented by 18 Across)

56 Short lyric poems

57 Island where Napoleon was exiled

58 Nirvana’s “Pennyroyal ___”

59 Actors Buttons and Skelton

60 Queen’s “Seven ___ of Rhye”

DOWN

1 ___ Aviv (Israeli coastal city)

2 Roasting appliance

3 Popular small British car

4 Men in ___ II (Will Smith action drama featuring 18 Across)

5 Passed legislation

6 Star Wars Jedi guru

7 Chris ___ of Fantastic Four

8 Village of the ___

9 “___ to be Wild” by Steppenwolf

10 Singer Yoko ___

11 Charlotte’s ___, starring Dakota Fanning

19 Actress Basinger (costar of 18 Across in Even Money)

20 Shoot ‘Em Up actor Clive ___

23 Surgical units (abbr.)

24 Homer Simpson’s catchphrase

25 Scooby- ___ 2: Monsters Unleashed

27 Actor Danson of Damages

29 Actor Diesel of The Fast and the Furious

30 ___ Age: The Meltdown, featuring Ray Romano

31 “___ Down” by Radiohead

33 The Kingston ___

35 Lucy ___ of Xena: Warrior Princess

38 Rapper ___ Smith Jr. (a.k.a. Busta Rhymes)

40 Actor Beatty

43 All Jokes ___

45 Whatever It ___, featuring 18 Across

46 Actress Catherine ___-Jones of No Reservations

47 ___ in the Hole

48 The Jewel of the ___

49 Jessica ___ of Good Luck Chuck

50 “Slash ___ Dash” by Fatboy Slim

51 Actress McClanahan

54 Fear and Loathing in ___ Vegas

