NBC Runs Its Big Party Up the Flagpole And, Alas, Nobody Salutes

As someone said about the Titanic 106 hours out of Southampton, it was a night to remember. NBC decided to throw a 90-minute televised party last week in New York to puff its upcoming season in sports, arts and movies. The network recruited (and paid) a galaxy of stars from Ali, Muhammad, to Wayne, John, but the party foundered anyway. “Appalling,” said one newspaper critic. “A washout,” said another. The show also got a disastrously low rating. Dustin Hoffman put it well. Asked about his Marathon Man co-star, Laurence Olivier, Hoffman muttered: “He has the greatest taste of any actor—that’s probably why he’s not here tonight.”

Actually, the evening consisted of three separate parties, each with its own, uh, distinction. At the Felt Forum, a skimpy audience for the Ali-Norton weigh-in was treated to high-decibel hard rock by Blood, Sweat and Tears. At Sardi’s, Ethel Merman tried her voice on soft rock. And for 300 packed-in celebs atop the Gulf & Western Building, a group called the Movies settled on a mellow genre best described as pet rock. Executives of Paramount, whose movies were plugged on air, were upbeat. Paramount chairman Barry Diller left his date, Diane von Furstenberg, to purr over actors who submitted to TV interviews (“You were terrific, marvelous, perfect”).

Some guests bailed out early despite a dinner of pâté, lobster, oysters, veal and beef washed down with three wines. Robert De Niro, for example, got as far as the lobster. Jack Nicholson, clamping on his shades, groused, “I see everybody here that I see at every party in L.A.” And Felt Forum host Dick Cavett declared himself “humiliated.” One of the few satisfied customers was actress Andrea Marcovicci. “My movie [The Front] isn’t involved,” she said, “and I can relax.”