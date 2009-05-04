My Life in Pictures ... Stevie Nicks

After years of sex, drugs and rock and roll, Stevie Nicks has no shortage of tales to tell. “My mom feels she lost her child for many years,” says Nicks, 60, who battled addictions to cocaine and Klonopin. “I got through difficult times that could have destroyed [my career].” Now back touring with Fleetwood Mac and promoting her Live in Chicago DVD and The Soundstage Sessions album, she sat down with PEOPLE’s Joey Bartolomeo. “I’m excited,” she says, “about the cool things I have yet to do,” like exhibiting her personal drawings and “searching for that perfect pair of suede boots” (lower than her usual seven inches). Says Nicks: “I am never retiring.”