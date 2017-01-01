Moving a Whale? You Can't Do a Thing If You Ain't Got That Sling

Fish gotta swim and birds gotta fly, except of course when they gotta drive. That was the case when the fish, flamingos, giraffes, kudus, apes and other residents of Marine World/ Africa USA in Redwood City, Calif. were trucked 55 miles northeast to more comfortable quarters in the city of Vallejo. “The new facility is beautiful,” says land-animal director Peter Gros. “We had used up every bit of space on the property in Redwood City.” When the order came to move out, the elephants reluctantly packed their trunks, the wallabies their pouches and the Ilamas their pajamas.