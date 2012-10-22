Movie & TV Homes for Sale

PRICE: $6.95 mil
TV SHOW: AMERICAN HORROR STORY
LOCATION: Los Angeles
BEDROOMS: 6
The house spotlighted in the ghostly series’ first season comes with a ballroom, six fireplaces and some unnerving life-imitates-art fixtures. “It’s definitely haunted,” says the home’s owner, who’s lived there for 15 years. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes on here, especially in the basement, where they shot a lot for the show.”
PRICE: $1.57 mil
TV SHOW: REVENGE
LOCATION: Southport, N.C.
BEDROOMS: 3
Scheming socialite Emily Thorne’s abode isn’t actually located in the Hamptons, but it does come with a private pier and pool.
PRICE: $385K
TV SHOW: VAMPIRE DIARIES
LOCATION: Covington, Ga.
BEDROOMS: 5
The home base for teenage vampire Elena Gilbert boasts a wraparound porch and a carriage house out back.
PRICE: $949K
MOVIE: STEEL MAGNOLIAS
LOCATION: Natchitoches, La.
BEDROOMS: 6
This home was featured in the 1980s tear-jerker (starring Julia Roberts) about a close-knit group of Southern belles. Now it’s a popular bed-and-breakfast.