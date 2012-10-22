Movie & TV Homes for Sale

PRICE: $6.95 mil

TV SHOW: AMERICAN HORROR STORY

LOCATION: Los Angeles

BEDROOMS: 6

The house spotlighted in the ghostly series’ first season comes with a ballroom, six fireplaces and some unnerving life-imitates-art fixtures. “It’s definitely haunted,” says the home’s owner, who’s lived there for 15 years. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes on here, especially in the basement, where they shot a lot for the show.”

PRICE: $1.57 mil

TV SHOW: REVENGE

LOCATION: Southport, N.C.

BEDROOMS: 3

Scheming socialite Emily Thorne’s abode isn’t actually located in the Hamptons, but it does come with a private pier and pool.

PRICE: $385K

TV SHOW: VAMPIRE DIARIES

LOCATION: Covington, Ga.

BEDROOMS: 5

The home base for teenage vampire Elena Gilbert boasts a wraparound porch and a carriage house out back.

PRICE: $949K

MOVIE: STEEL MAGNOLIAS

LOCATION: Natchitoches, La.

BEDROOMS: 6

This home was featured in the 1980s tear-jerker (starring Julia Roberts) about a close-knit group of Southern belles. Now it’s a popular bed-and-breakfast.