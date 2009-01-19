Mountain Mover

ACROSS
1 Helen Hunt’s ___ She Found Me
5 Pop singer Tori ___
9 “My ___” (No. 1 hit single by 18 Across)
12 Golfer Irwin
13 The Bourne Ultimatum’s Damon
14 My ___ Worst Enemy
15 Norway’s patron saint, in Norwegian
16 The Abominable Snowman
17 Family member (abbr.)
18 Grammy-winning R&B singer-actor
20 Singer-songwriter Kravitz
22 Second notes
24 ___ the Real Girls
25 Marcia ___ Harden
28 Sean ___ of Milk
30 “Nice & ___” (platinum single by 18 Across)
34 The Defiant ___
36 Jean-Claude ___ Damme
37 Elton John-Tim Rice stage musical
38 30 Rock’s creator Fey
39 And others (abbr.)
41 Susan ___ of L.A. Law
42 Tom Cruise‘s Top ___
44 Juvenile hit “___ It Off”
46 Disney’s Chinese female-warrior film
49 ___ Rangers stars 18 Across
53 Football coach Parseghian
54 ___ Michael Murray of One Tree Hill
58 Jazz-pop pianist Peter ___
59 Old West frontiersman Carson
60 “___ In This Club” (18 Across chart-topper)
61 Getting ___ years (aging; 2 wds.)
62 Opposite of WNW
63 Deception star McGregor
64 Explorer John and actress Charlotte
DOWN
1 George Clooney‘s O Brother, Where Art ___?
2 Sutton, Linden and Holbrook
3 In the Valley of ___ with Tommy Lee Jones
4 ___ Been Kissed
5 Adams or Brenneman
6 My Little Chickadee star West
7 Baseball’s Mel or Ed ___
8 The Day the Earth Stood ___
9 ___ on the Fourth of July
10 Actor Wilson of Marley & Me
11 For Your Eyes ___
19 Salesman, for short
21 Designer Peretti or Schiaparelli
23 Will Smith’s ___ Pounds
24 Magnani and Paquin
25 “U ___ It Bad” (No. 1 hit single by 18 Across)
26 Grammy-winner DiFranco
27 Hankering
29 Natalie Cole’s dad
31 Blow the ___ off (expose)
32 “___ To Billie Joe”
33 “My ___” (platinum single by 18 Across)
35 The Forsyte ___
40 Mario’s “___ Me Love You”
43 ___ Buck (John Candy comedy)
45 Andrea Bocelli, for one
46 “You ___ Me Wanna …” (hit single by 18 Across)
47 QB VII by Leon ___
48 “Too ___” (Junior hit)
50 ___: Warrior Princess
51 “Video” singer India.___
52 Charlie Hunnam stars in ___ of Anarchy
55 ___ I Met Your Mother
56 Actress Gardner
57 Home for the Lion King
