Mountain Mover

ACROSS

1 Helen Hunt’s ___ She Found Me

5 Pop singer Tori ___

9 “My ___” (No. 1 hit single by 18 Across)

12 Golfer Irwin

13 The Bourne Ultimatum’s Damon

14 My ___ Worst Enemy

15 Norway’s patron saint, in Norwegian

16 The Abominable Snowman

17 Family member (abbr.)

18 Grammy-winning R&B singer-actor

20 Singer-songwriter Kravitz

22 Second notes

24 ___ the Real Girls

25 Marcia ___ Harden

28 Sean ___ of Milk

30 “Nice & ___” (platinum single by 18 Across)

34 The Defiant ___

36 Jean-Claude ___ Damme

37 Elton John-Tim Rice stage musical

38 30 Rock’s creator Fey

39 And others (abbr.)

41 Susan ___ of L.A. Law

42 Tom Cruise‘s Top ___

44 Juvenile hit “___ It Off”

46 Disney’s Chinese female-warrior film

49 ___ Rangers stars 18 Across

53 Football coach Parseghian

54 ___ Michael Murray of One Tree Hill

58 Jazz-pop pianist Peter ___

59 Old West frontiersman Carson

60 “___ In This Club” (18 Across chart-topper)

61 Getting ___ years (aging; 2 wds.)

62 Opposite of WNW

63 Deception star McGregor

64 Explorer John and actress Charlotte

DOWN

1 George Clooney‘s O Brother, Where Art ___?

2 Sutton, Linden and Holbrook

3 In the Valley of ___ with Tommy Lee Jones

4 ___ Been Kissed

5 Adams or Brenneman

6 My Little Chickadee star West

7 Baseball’s Mel or Ed ___

8 The Day the Earth Stood ___

9 ___ on the Fourth of July

10 Actor Wilson of Marley & Me

11 For Your Eyes ___

19 Salesman, for short

21 Designer Peretti or Schiaparelli

23 Will Smith’s ___ Pounds

24 Magnani and Paquin

25 “U ___ It Bad” (No. 1 hit single by 18 Across)

26 Grammy-winner DiFranco

27 Hankering

29 Natalie Cole’s dad

31 Blow the ___ off (expose)

32 “___ To Billie Joe”

33 “My ___” (platinum single by 18 Across)

35 The Forsyte ___

40 Mario’s “___ Me Love You”

43 ___ Buck (John Candy comedy)

45 Andrea Bocelli, for one

46 “You ___ Me Wanna …” (hit single by 18 Across)

47 QB VII by Leon ___

48 “Too ___” (Junior hit)

50 ___: Warrior Princess

51 “Video” singer India.___

52 Charlie Hunnam stars in ___ of Anarchy

55 ___ I Met Your Mother

56 Actress Gardner

57 Home for the Lion King

For more Puzzlers, go to http://www.people.com/puzzler