Mother's Day Gift Guide

MOM’S IN THE MOOD FOR



Cooking

1. FIESTA BOWLS



Nifty Base Bowls with pink handles and nonslip bottoms, $10 to $20. http://www.fiestaproducts.com; 732-396-9759

2. LE CREUSET COOKWARE



Castiron cookware in Kiwi. Wide French Oven, $200; Round French Oven, $150. http://www.lecreuset.com; 877-273-8738

3, 4. ROLLING PINS



Shocking pink nonstick rolling pins from Fiesta Products. Kid’s Mini Sil-Pin, $9.95, and Sil-Pin easy grip, $39.95. http://www.surlatable.com; 732-396-9759

5. BASTING BRUSH



Kiwi silicone basting brush, $11. http://www.lecreuset.com; 877-273-8738

6. KEEP IT SEASONAL



by Annie Wayte. Greenmarket cooking guide. $29.95

7. BROWNIES TO DIE FOR!



A bake sale’s worth of gooey goodness. $24.95

8. REAL SIMPLE MEALS MADE EASY



A reader-friendly cookbook from the pros at REAL SIMPLE (like PEOPLE, a Time Inc. magazine). $24.95

9. THE FAMILY KITCHEN



by Debra Ponzek. Food to nourish the soul from a chef and mom. $25

10. THE PRETENDERS PIRATE RADIO



Get moving in the kitchen with this box set of four CDs and one DVD. $74.98

11. PRETTY PARTY CAKES



Clear instructions and gorgeous photos make this volume a winner. $30

12. ALAN JACKSON



Precious Memories Amazing gospel. $18.98

13. BARRY MANILOW



The Greatest Songs of the Fifties Songs to sauté to. $18.98

A Baby

BEST SHOWER GIFTS

1. MARIA TOTE DIAPER BAG



http://www.apeainthepod.com; 877-273-2763; $270



2, 3. WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU’RE EXPECTING, WHAT TO EXPECT THE FIRST YEAR



Gift set of new editions of the essential guides. $29.90

4. BEAUTIFUL BABY ALBUM



http://www.exposuresonline.com; 800-222-4947; $49

5, 6. GETAWAY TV FOR TIRED MINDS



Northern Exposure, Season 4, $59.98, and Footballers’ Wives, $34.98

7, 8. MAMA MIO SKIN CARE



Growing bellies expand beautifully with Superrich Body Cream, $25, and Tummy Rub, $30; http://www.mamamio.com; 888-962-6264

9. SLIPPERS



Cushy terry cloth will make her think she’s walking on clouds. http://www.fill-r-up.com; 866-345-5787; $18

10. CARNIE WILSON



A Mother’s Gift: Lullabies from the Heart Send your little one off to dreamland with the songs Wilson croons to her baby, Lola Sofia. $13.98

11. STATIONERY



Stylish cards for thank-you notes, Paperqueen Fine Stationery. http://www.apeainthepod.com; 877-273-2763; $38

12. BEAR HUGS-IN-A-BOX



A cuddly duo plus The Incredible Truth About Mothers, a sweet photo book about critters and their moms. $16.95

13. THE VERY BEST BABY NAME BOOK



From Aryeh to Zytka. $8.50

14. MAYBE BABY



Rick Moody and others on the pros and cons of procreating. $24.95

15. WHAT TO EXPECT PREGNANCY PLANNER



More help for $10.95

ride in style

BOB REVOLUTION STROLLER



This SUV of carriages is for mommies on the move. http://www.bobgear.com; 800-893-2447; $359

A Workout

SETTING THE PACE



Moving music, books and movies

1. BALLROOM DANCING MADE EASY!



A DVD how-to. $19.98

2. MATCH POINT



Scarlett Johansson‘s dangerous game. $29.99

3. SOLE SISTERS: Stories of Women and Running



About the transformative power of 5Ks. $12.95

4. SHAPE YOUR SELF



by Martina Navratilova. Get-fit tips by the tennis great. $27.95

5. PRINCE



3121 The Purple One pumps it up. $13.98

6. MISCELA DRIVER



Make longer shots with less effort courtesy of this 380cc titanium driver by TaylorMade. http://www.taylormadegolf.com; 800-888-2582; $299

7. REEBOK STARBOARDS



Raise her street cred with these babies—the coolest sneaks on the block, or track, or treadmill. http://www.reebok.com; 800-934-3566; $69.99

8. ESCADA SPORT MP3 PLAYER CASE



Moms can stay in the exercise groove and protect their precious portable music systems thanks to this snappy leather case. 800-869-8424; $125

9. ICONIC YOGA PANTS



She’ll do downward dog in style with these stretchy capris. 888-477-3336; $56

10. TERRY PRECISION MADELEINE BIKE



This sleek all-aluminum model makes for smooth country riding.www.terry bicycles.com; 800-289-8379; $1,200

11, 12. GAIAM YOGA MAT AND BAG



For those prone to impromptu sun salutations: A retro-style yoga-mat carrier in fern and a 68″ yoga mat in rose. http://www.gaiam. com; 877-989-6321; bag, $19.98; mat, $22

13. TRAVEL TRAINER ULTRA BALL



Roaming far from the gym doesn’t have to deflate her exercise regimen—this travel version of the core-conditioning fave comes with its own pump. http://www.travTRAINER.com; 888-895-0547; $34.90

live strong

DUMBBELLS



Designed just for women, these come in red, yellow and blue, as part of a 32-lb. set. www. fitnesssem.com. $49

Creature Comforts

WALKIN’ THE DOG

1. CAT POWER



The Greatest An achingly beautiful CD. $14.98

2. ARCTIC MONKEYS



Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not The debut album from the British indie rockers. $13.98

3. CESAR MILLAN



Cesar’s Way. Practical advice for bratty pooches; audiobook. $27.95

4. MAKEUP BAG SET



Perfect for a child’s gift to Mom: zippered pouches with flirtatious poodle designs. http://www.fill-r-up.com; 866-345-5787; set of four, $27.50

5. MARCH OF THE PENGUINS



Baby, it’s cold outside, but the Oscar-winning documentary will warm anyone’s heart. $28.98

6. FELINE FELONS



by Debbie Keller. Funny photos that capture the anarchic spirit of the common house cat. (A nanny cam catches “Tabby W.” raiding the fridge for tuna casserole.) A must for moms who love to curl up with a good book and a kitty. $9.95

7. THE HIGH MAINTENANCE BITCH



by Lori Pacchiano & Ryan Pacchiano. A tongue-in-chic style guide for the sort of female dog who, if she were human, would read chick lit and go for massages. $14.95

8. WOMAN’S BEST FRIEND: WOMEN WRITERS ON THE DOGS IN THEIR LIVES



Pam Houston, Susan Cheever, Caroline Knapp and others write movingly of their attachments to Rose, Cutie, Lucille and other boon companions. $14.95

9. BARK & RIDE: A TAIL-WAGGING ADVENTURE



by Mark J. Asher. Endearing photo portraits of dogs on the road—from Merlot, a bullmastiff, sitting behind the wheel of a tractor, to Zen, a mixed breed, motorcycling with his owner across the plains of Oregon. $12.95

10. SHERPA PET CARRIER



Elegant is as elegant does with this tweed Passion Paris Pet Carrier with washable faux lambskin lining and matching wristlet for baggies and treats. http://www.sherpapet.com; 800-743-7723; $100

wild things

ANIMAL-PRINT SANDALS

How to get the chic huntress look: Try “Tan Jaguar” sandals by Jack Rogers. http://www.sandalworld.com; 800-726-3259; $89

A Date Night

ROMANTIC MOVIES



An essential ingredient for moms in need of together time

1. CASANOVA



Heath Ledger loves ’em and leaves ’em, until he falls for Sienna Miller. $29.99

2. PRIDE & PREJUDICE



The version with Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett. $29.98

3. AMC GIFT CARD



A promise to hit the multiplex and let her pick the flick. Available at AMC Theatres or at http://www.amctheatres.com

4, 5. CHAMPAGNE FLUTES AND COOLER



Hand-blown, thin-rimmed “Paloma” flutes for a midnight toast. http://www.crateandbarrel.com; 800-967-6696. Set of two glasses, $17; cooler, $44.95

6. ACTS OF LOVE: ANCIENT GREEK POETRY FROM APHRODITE’S GARDEN



Hot stuff from Plato, Gallus, Palladus and more. (“O feet, shins, thighs that just destroy me …”) Better keep this one away from the kids. $13.95

7. JARDIN DU FLEUR TALL CANDLE



A jeweled brooch adorns the box holding a mostly soy candle scented with seductive lilac and French jasmine. http://www.beautifulperfumes.com; 888-844-7730; $45

8. POLKA-DOT CAMI



Q: What does Mom want from Dad? A:This Chantal Thomass for Victoria’s Secret cami. Select Victoria’s Secret stores. $128

9. MARY J. BLIGE The Break-through



Blige gets you in the mood. $13.98

10. VAN HUNT



On the Jungle Floor The ideal neo-soul sound-track. $18.98

11. CASSANDRA WILSON



thunder-bird Sophisticated, sultry jazz. $18.98

just for two

TRAVEL BOOKS:



Plan a grown-ups-only getaway with Weekends for Two in the South-west, $18.95, and 100 Best Romantic Resorts in the World, $17.95

Pampering

BREAKFAST IN BED



The ultimate indulgence

1. DELUXE BREAKFAST TRAY



The Bed Tray Shoppe. http://www.breakfasttray.com; 800-414-6886; $99

2. BEE HOUSE TEAPOT



15-oz. pot with built-in infuser. http://www.beehouseteapot.com; $28.50

3. CALVIN KLEIN HOME STENCIL PINK



porcelain cup and saucer. http://www.michaelcfina.com; 800-289-3462; $25

4. PORCELAIN BUD VASE



Pink, from N.Y.C.’s Global Table. 212-431-5839; $16

5. SPA



A visual feast of a book featuring retreats like the futuristic Liquidrom in Berlin and the Spanish Colonial Ojai Valley Inn & Spa in California. $39.99

6. MOMSPA



The DIY approach with recipes for orange bath oil and other aromatic concoctions. $19

7. AVERNO



by Louise Glück. A powerful new collection from the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet. $22

8. 50 SPIRITUAL CLASSICS



A thoughtful guide to Kahlil Gibran, Simone Weil and other greats. $19.95

9. MEDITATION & RELAXATION IN PLAIN ENGLISH



Quell “monkey mind” with this reassuring handbook. $14.95

10, 11, 12. BATH TIME



Luxuriate with sea salts in rose, $15, and some scented body lotion in lavender rose, $23 (www.sabonnyc.com; 866-697-2266), and a hanging bath sea sponge, $12, from Bath & Body Works.

13. DVDs



Perhaps a dose of Dr. McDreamy is in order—Grey’s Anatomy: Season One. $29.99

14. Or if you prefer Golden-era goddesses try The Glamour Collection showcasing Marlene Dietrich, Carole Lombard and Mae West. $26.98 each

15. ROBE



Dandelion wine from Anthropologie. http://www.anthropologie.com; $58

16. POMELO HOME AMBIANCE



Fill your home with Anthousa’s bamboo-reed-diffusing fragrance. http://www.neimanmarcus.com; 888-888-4757; $162

17,18. SONYA KITCHELL Words Came Back to Me, $12.98, and ROBERTA FLACK The Very Best of Roberta Flack. Soothing sounds. $18.98

19. JACQUES TORRES CHOCOLATES



Sumptuous handmade bonbons (Mother’s Day card included). http://www.mrchocolate.com; 718-875-9772; $42

special touch

FLEXFLOP



Take these foldable flip flops (with matching bag) to your next pedicure appointment. http://www.shopintuition.com; $40

A Getaway

GREAT GUIDES



Experienced travelers looking for the coolest shops, cafes and galleries in Europe’s most fabulous cities will love these StyleCity travel guides to London, Rome and Paris. Maps are handy, photos are plentiful, and, most important of all, the books are fun to read, so Mom can enjoy while lingering over a pint or an espresso. $24.95

1. WANDERLUST TRAVEL JOURNAL



This information-packed journal, with a vinyl sleeve to store mementos, will inspire Mom to record her every thought while she’s abroad. http://www.chroniclebooks.com; $16.95

2. TAMPA PASSPORT COVER



This Italian kidskin holder—with slots for credit cards too—gets anyone through customs with ease and comes in a trio of bright colors, including geranium, pistachio and purple. http://www.tusk.com; 888-438-887; $38

3. OLYMPUS STYLUS 710 DIGITAL CAMERA



Click away in rain, sleet or snow with this “all-weather” camera. http://www.olympusamerica.com; $349.99

4. MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA



Bask in the beauty of pre-WWII Japan in this tale of a country girl (Ziyi Zhang) who becomes a geisha. The extras delve deeply into Japanese culture. $28.96

5. SPOTS THERMOS



A catchy polka-dot design brings whimsy to keeping beverages hot or cold while on the go. http://www.pylones-usa.com; $40

6. CRUISE: Identity, Design and Culture



By Peter Quartermaine and Bruce Peter. A captivating photo book filled with images from a time when only the wealthy hopped the pond. For moms who love Katharine Hepburn movies. $29.95

7. TUMI VISTA SUPER LIGHT 20″ WHEELED CARRY-ON



Sky-blue, with a buttercup lining and easy to maneuver; no problem getting this one in the overhead luggage bin. http://www.tumi.com; 800-322-8864; $350

long view

BUSHNELL ELITE 8×43 BINOCULARS



Top in their class for light transmission. The better to see you with. Cabela’s; 800-237-4444; $979.99

Gardening

GREEN THEME



CDs and DVDs to get things blooming

1. SHAKESPEARE BOX SET



Titus, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo+Juliet DVDs. $24.98

2. MARTHA’S SPRING GARDENING



Follow Ms. Stewart. $24.98

3. JUNEBUG



A family reunion gone awry. $26.98

4. SARA EVANS



Always There A Mother’s Day CD, Hallmark Gold Crown stores. $10.75

5. ROSANNE CASH



Black Cadillac Johnny’s daughter salutes her roots. $18.98

6. SARAH HARMER



I’m a Mountain An ode to the land. $13.99

7. P. ALLEN SMITH’S COLORS FOR THE GARDEN



The PBS garden designer’s how-to on using nature’s hues. $32.50

8. OUTSIDE THE NOT SO BIG HOUSE



A first-rate primer on keeping your garden and living spaces in harmony. $34.95

9. BOSS GARDENING GLOVES



Bud-covered beauties. http://www.yardlover.com; 866-215-2230; $2.39

10. ESCADA SPORT HAT



Mom will feel like Julia Roberts in this straw charmer. 800-869-8424; $100

11. THE HEALTHY HOME WORKBOOK



A guide for bringing the outdoors in. $24.95

12. LONGABERGER BASKET



Country elegance. http://www.longaberger.com; 800-966-0374; $129

13. URN, $20, HAND TROWEL, $19. http://www.smithandhawken.com; 800-981-9888

14. ASPEN CROCS



Lightweight, waterproof and (best of all) festively hued—11 colors, shown here in light blue— gardening clogs. http://www.crocs.com; 877-238-4404; $39

dig the tote

ERGONOMIC GARDEN TOOL SET



Green thumb, sans carpal tunnel. http://www.brookstone.com; 866-576-7337; $75

Shopping

ADD DVDS TO MOM’S CART

1. SHOPGIRL



Claire Danes is heartbreakingly lovely as a store clerk involved with a rich older man (Steve Martin, on whose novel the movie is based). $29.99

2. PROJECT RUNWAY: The Complete First Season



Heidi Klum‘s delicious reality contest has young designers with couture dreams sewing 24/7. $39.99

3. COMPACT UMBRELLA



The snappy red-and-pink paisley pattern (one of four different prints!) will help Mom stand out in a crowd and protect her purchases in a drizzle. Select J. Crew stores; $38

4. PINK BUTTONS CALCULATOR



Mom can tote up her purchases in style (and without reading glasses) with this oversize calculator. http://www.barnesandnoble.com; 800-843-2665; $7.95

5. LONGCHAMP LARGE TOTES



The classic French design folds into a modest envelope for travel; later, Mom can whip it out to accommodate a trove of last-minute finds. Longchamp boutiques; 877-566-4242; $120

6. KATE SPADE “RACHEL” SUNGLASSES



And practical, too: 100% UV protection inside soigné amber-and-violet-striped frames. http://www.katespade.com; 866-999-5283; $155

7. NEW YORK’S 50+ BEST LITTLE SHOPS



A neighborhood-by-neighborhood guide to the places where N.Y.C. insiders troll for vintage jewelry, handmade shoes and embroidered corset tops. $14.95

8. RHETT MILLER



The Believer Miller’s bouncy pop-rock tunes, such as “Help Me, Suzanne,” will put plenty of pep in your step as you march through the mall. $15.98

9. TIM MCGRAW Reflected: Greatest Hits, Vol. 2



These country hits (plus four new songs) will keep Mom happy as she cruises down country highways hunting for bargains. $18.98

great call

NOKIA 7380



For the style-conscious multitasker of the household: Equipped with an MP3 player and a camera, this elegant model-thin number does it all. http://www.neimanmarcus.com; 888-888-4757; $649