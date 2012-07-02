Modern Dad

GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!

ACROSS

1 Vampire ___

4 Leslie of GCB

8 The Incredible ___ (movie featuring 16 Across)

12 Bobby of hockey

13 Daredevil Knievel

14 “___ from Muskogee”

15 Back to ___ (sitcom featuring 16 Across)

16 Modern Family star (2 wds.)

18 ___ Home Alabama

20 James Bond’s alma mater

21 ___ Shorty (John Travolta movie)

23 16 Across’s Modern Family costar Ed

27 ___ New York (2 wds.)

31 ___ Grows in Brooklyn (2 wds.)

32 “I’d like to buy ___” (Wheel of Fortune phrase; 2 wds.)

33 American Idol prop

35 ___ Gasteyer of Suburgatory and Saturday Night Live

36 16 Across’s Modern Family costar Julie

39 Bart, Lisa or Maggie

42 Inventor played by Spencer Tracy in 1940

44 “Yabba dabba ___!”

45 Russian ruler

47 16 Across’s Modern Family costar Vergara

51 Dawn ___ (movie featuring Sarah Polley and 16 Across; 3 wds.)

55 Harry Potter ___ the Deathly Hallows

56 Ugly Betty actor Michael

57 Plus-size supermodel

58 “___ Slave 4 U” (Britney Spears song; 2 wds.)

59 Wedding cake layer

60 Fiddler on the ___

61 Singer-songwriter Lana Del ___

DOWN

1 The ___ from Brazil

2 Pretty Maids All in ___ (2 wds.)

3 ___ Blood (HBO series)

4 Davis and Midler

5 Megan Hilty’s Smash role

6 Actress Neuwirth

7 Popeye’s foe

8 The Green ___

9 Hawaiian guitar, for short

10 Rapper ___ Wayne

11 Kenan & ___

17 Barrett or Jaffe

19 Alien hatcher

22 Blue Bloods star Selleck

24 Glass and Gershwin

25 Late-night host Jay

26 ___ on Me (Morgan Freeman movie)

27 Welcome Back, Kotter star Kaplan

28 “And giving ___, up the chimney he rose” (2 wds.)

29 “___ lay me down … ” (2 wds.)

30 Sue Grafton’s ___ for Fugitive (ltr. & wd.)

34 El ___

37 Swimmer-actress Williams

38 Body part thrown under a steamroller in Sleeper

40 Rapper who costarred in The Italian Job (2 wds.)

41 Nanki-__ (character in The Mikado)

43 Activist Ralph

46 ___ Williams: The Adventure Begins

48 ___ Game (movie featuring 16 Across)

49 “I’ve Got the Music ___” (2 wds.)

50 Miss Pettigrew Lives for ___ (2 wds.)

51 ___ of Practice (sitcom starring 16 Across)

52 Part of TGIF (abbr.)

53 A tuxedo is referred to as “black ___”

54 “I love” in Latin