Modern Dad

ACROSS
1 Vampire ___
4 Leslie of GCB
8 The Incredible ___ (movie featuring 16 Across)
12 Bobby of hockey
13 Daredevil Knievel
14 “___ from Muskogee”
15 Back to ___ (sitcom featuring 16 Across)
16 Modern Family star (2 wds.)
18 ___ Home Alabama
20 James Bond’s alma mater
21 ___ Shorty (John Travolta movie)
23 16 Across’s Modern Family costar Ed
27 ___ New York (2 wds.)
31 ___ Grows in Brooklyn (2 wds.)
32 “I’d like to buy ___” (Wheel of Fortune phrase; 2 wds.)
33 American Idol prop
35 ___ Gasteyer of Suburgatory and Saturday Night Live
36 16 Across’s Modern Family costar Julie
39 Bart, Lisa or Maggie
42 Inventor played by Spencer Tracy in 1940
44 “Yabba dabba ___!”
45 Russian ruler
47 16 Across’s Modern Family costar Vergara
51 Dawn ___ (movie featuring Sarah Polley and 16 Across; 3 wds.)
55 Harry Potter ___ the Deathly Hallows
56 Ugly Betty actor Michael
57 Plus-size supermodel
58 “___ Slave 4 U” (Britney Spears song; 2 wds.)
59 Wedding cake layer
60 Fiddler on the ___
61 Singer-songwriter Lana Del ___
DOWN
1 The ___ from Brazil
2 Pretty Maids All in ___ (2 wds.)
3 ___ Blood (HBO series)
4 Davis and Midler
5 Megan Hilty’s Smash role
6 Actress Neuwirth
7 Popeye’s foe
8 The Green ___
9 Hawaiian guitar, for short
10 Rapper ___ Wayne
11 Kenan & ___
17 Barrett or Jaffe
19 Alien hatcher
22 Blue Bloods star Selleck
24 Glass and Gershwin
25 Late-night host Jay
26 ___ on Me (Morgan Freeman movie)
27 Welcome Back, Kotter star Kaplan
28 “And giving ___, up the chimney he rose” (2 wds.)
29 “___ lay me down … ” (2 wds.)
30 Sue Grafton’s ___ for Fugitive (ltr. & wd.)
34 El ___
37 Swimmer-actress Williams
38 Body part thrown under a steamroller in Sleeper
40 Rapper who costarred in The Italian Job (2 wds.)
41 Nanki-__ (character in The Mikado)
43 Activist Ralph
46 ___ Williams: The Adventure Begins
48 ___ Game (movie featuring 16 Across)
49 “I’ve Got the Music ___” (2 wds.)
50 Miss Pettigrew Lives for ___ (2 wds.)
51 ___ of Practice (sitcom starring 16 Across)
52 Part of TGIF (abbr.)
53 A tuxedo is referred to as “black ___”
54 “I love” in Latin