Model Faces

CHANEL IMAN, 22

Discovered at an open casting call in L.A. at 13, she has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and became one of the youngest-ever Victoria’s Secret models. Her secret? “My eyes are unique,” says Iman. “And I’m very focused when I’m working, which brings out my confidence on film.” But she’s not without insecurities: “I used to hate smiling because it always made me look very young. But the older I get, my smile seems to keep me looking young.” As does her skin-care regimen, which includes rosewater spray and toner. “In my business your skin is your canvas, and without a good canvas you can’t work.”

CHRISTY TURLINGTON BURNS, 44

Twenty-five years after posing for Calvin Klein Underwear, Turlington returns as the face – and body – of the brand. But her kids (Grace, 9, and Finn, 7) aren’t impressed by her work. “When I wear lipstick, my daughter’s like, ‘What’s going on?'” she says. “My kids don’t really know me as a model.” Even with the face once called “close to perfect” by model agency exec Eileen Ford, Turlington, who also runs her charity Every Mother Counts, doesn’t sweat aging. “I’m very happy to be where I am,” she says. “I’d say every year gets better, and that makes it seem like the 50s and 60s are not daunting at all.”

LAUREN HUTTON, 69

Known for her gap-toothed smile, America’s first million-dollar model says, “Beauty is health—or a masterful imitation of it.” To that end, Hutton credits her glowing skin to “glugging a lot of water every day” and mixes up her beauty routine. “I change my skin serums all the time, and I try everything out both cheap and expensive,” says Hutton, who also uses self-tanner “every so often when I’m pale.” Her plastic surgery policy is “if you must,” says Hutton, who recently landed an ad campaign for Lucky Jeans. But “it’s nice to look like you haven’t tried as much as we’re told to.”