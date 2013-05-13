Michael Jordan Weds! Walking on Air

As Michael Jordan watched his bride, former model Yvette Prieto, walk down the aisle of Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach, Fla., April 27, there was “a feeling of incredible love between them,” says one observer. With 300 guests including former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen and onetime rival Patrick Ewing looking on, the NBA star said “I do” for a second time.

Jordan, 50, met the Cuban-born Prieto, 35, at a nightclub in 2008, two years after his divorce from first wife Juanita, mother of his three children. Prieto, who once dated singer Julio Iglesias Jr., accepted Jordan’s proposal in 2011. A first-time bride, she chose a seven-layer white rum cake decorated with crystal brooches. The 40,000-sq.-ft. tent was bedecked with white roses, peonies and tulips. And when Jordan (whose father, James, was killed in 1993) danced with his mother, Deloris, “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.” But it was the newlyweds that left the lasting impression, said the source: “They are so very much in love.”