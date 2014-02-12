Me & My Stylist

NAOMI WATTS & JEANANN WILLIAMS

When Naomi Watts was looking for some sartorial support in 2012, she decided to keep it in the family. The star enlisted the help of Jeanann Williams, a former fashion publicist turned stylist who also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Ruby, with Watts’s brother Ben. “I would always see her looking amazing from head to toe,” says Watts, 45. “She has a great eye, and I trusted her.” Since then, the pair have perfected a collaborative relationship. “We stay within her comfort level,” says Williams, 33. “I’m pretty open, but I have a few rules,” says the 5’4″ actress. “I’m not going to go near big dresses. Since I have a small frame, I can’t handle a lot of fabric. I’m not good with heavy beading. And, generally speaking, I can’t wear fire-engine red, and I’m always a little afraid of navy. It can look too conservative.” She also shies away from revealing too much: “I have a birthmark on my thigh, and I usually use that as a benchmark. Anything higher than that I won’t wear!” That’s not to say the mother of two doesn’t appreciate a flattering cut. “I work hard on my figure,” she says. “The areas of my body that I’m most proud of—and I’m at odds with most of it!—are my shoulders, my collarbone and my arms.” Adds Williams: “She’s very age-conscious. But I push her on that and say it’s okay to show some skin here and there. Fashion is supposed to be fun.” Especially when you throw in an A-list clothing swap or two. When Nicole Kidman was searching for a 2013 Golden Globes dress, she turned to her longtime pal Watts. “I had an option that I knew wouldn’t look good on me because it needed a tall woman. Believe me, she’s shared with me a million times! It was nice to give back,” says Watts. Off duty the actress, who bemoans high heels (“I can barely get through a night!”), is often in jeans and flats. “She’s a mom first,” says Williams. “It’s functional fashion.” But on or off the red carpet, “she’s very classic, chic and effortless.”

“White can be too bridal,” says Williams. “Naomi likes to add a bit of edge, and the black shoe did that here.”

In Versace

“One of my favorites,” says Watts. “It fit really well. Though it was so skintight I could barely walk!”

In Zac Posen

“On the hanger, I wasn’t sure,” Watts says. “But it looked great. It’s hip and edgy. And the hair was very good!”

In Alexander McQueen

“This was daring,” says Watts. “It’s a strong, dramatic dress. My waist was cinched in. When I took it off, I had marks!”

In Armani

“I saw Jessica Biel wearing this dress in Cannes,” Watts says. “I went, ‘Oh my God, I love that.’ I was coveting it.”

In Marchesa

“This was a great date dress,” says Williams. “Naomi wanted something chic but not a scene-stealer.”

In Pucci

“I just love how feminine this dress is,” Watts says. “It’s delicate but also strong. And very old-school too.”

In Marchesa

“Naomi and I love jumpsuits,” says Williams. “The scalloping and lace make this one effortless.”

In Stella McCartney

“I was concerned it was a bit racy,” Watts says. “It took a couple of rounds to convince her to wear it!” says Williams.

In Tom Ford

“Slinky and comfortable! I wore it to the Vanity Fair Oscar party and danced all night!” says Watts.

In Pucci

“Naomi doesn’t love red,” says Williams. “But this was elegant and cut perfectly; she couldn’t not love it!”

In Zac Posen

“This was how I used to dress all the time,” says Watts. “Underwear as outerwear, the negligee look.”

In Marchesa

NAOMIE HARRIS & NOLA SINGER

Prepping for 30 red carpet events over a span of just two months sounds like a daunting task. But not for actress Naomie Harris, who was able to lean on her longtime friend and stylist Nola Singer to manage her designer wardrobe. “Having somebody I trust has made me more confident,” says Harris, 37. “I used to be scared of fashion and played it safe. Nola has encouraged me to be more playful and to see it like an extension of a costume I would wear for a part.” More important, they’re having fun in the process. “It’s like shopping with your best friend!” says Singer, 34. “Her body is so insane. I love showing it off but still remaining tasteful.” Colorful fabrics have become a secret weapon. “I’ve always loved brights because I think they look so fantastic on dark skin,” says Harris. “As for makeup, I don’t like a lot; and for hair, I also like a simple look. For me it’s more about the outfit. Everything else should not distract from the look but subtly add to it. I don’t like a lot of fuss.” To best show off the star’s style, Singer has also coached the relative red carpet newcomer on hitting the right angles for photographers. “Nola will take a photo of me before I walk out the door so we can see what looks best on-camera. And then those are the only poses I’ll do,” says Harris. Being in the same room, however, has been a luxury lately, since the British star has been traveling to promote Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom while Singer often remains in L.A. “We do Skype fittings because she’s all over the world,” says Singer. “I’m always up early. It’s been nuts.” But as Harris continues to turn heads, one part of Singer’s job that has gotten easier is securing top picks from designers’ collections. “When we first started working together, maybe it took a moment to get the exact look I wanted,” says Singer. “Now the responses are faster.”

“We had never done navy before,” says Singer. “But I knew it would work. This is a very French look.”

In Vionnet

“People said this was revealing,” says Harris. “But I didn’t hesitate. It’s showing the most innocuous part of the body!”

In Vionnet

“We hardened up the bridal feel with black accessories,” says Harris. “It was timeless. I felt gorgeous in it.”

In Naeem Khan

“I loved the drama,” says Harris. “The dress was a lot louder than what I normally wear. I felt like Beyoncé!”

In Donna Karan Atelier

At the event “Naomie was the only one in pink,” says Singer. “She can make an entrance.”

In Monique Lhuillier

“This is one of my favorites. Simple but with gold embellishment that adds a unique and funky twist.”

In Alexander McQueen

“I love the glamour,” says Harris. “But it was heavy. And I ended up running home in the rain that night.”

In Calvin Klein

“This came right from the runway,” says Singer. “They sent a slip, but we tailored a bandeau bra to keep it sheer.”

In Valentino

“This dress read serious actress,” says Singer. “The detailing was incredible, and I loved the white against her skin.”

In Burberry

“I love the coral color,” says Harris. “The dress was floaty and easy. I felt comfortable all night.”

In Monique Lhuillier

“An ethereal mermaid,” says Singer. “Someone had been holding this but luckily didn’t wear it!”

In Monique Lhuillier

“We rarely do black,” says Singer. “But Naomie had never worn this cut—very modern-day princess.”

In Marchesa