Massachusetts Rules That Alger Hiss Is a Lawyer Again

On August 9, 1974, an estimated 120 million Americans watched Richard M. Nixon become the first American President ever forced to resign.

On August 7, 1975, 60 Bostonians watched Alger Hiss become the first disbarred lawyer in Massachusetts’ history to be reinstated by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

The curious Nixon-Hiss pendulum had taken a quarter-century to swing: the same wave of anti-Communist investigations that thrust the young California congressman into national prominence pulled the high-level State Department official and New Dealer down. Accused of being a member of the Communist party and passing government secrets to Soviet agents, Hiss denied all the charges—and was found guilty of lying. He spent 44 months in jail and lost his livelihood—a humiliation for a man who had been editor of the Harvard Law Review and clerk for Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes.

Since his release from Lewisburg Penitentiary in 1954, Hiss has worked as a stationery salesman (for $6,000 to $12,000 “in a good year”) and fought tirelessly to prove he was unjustly convicted. The Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers had said that despite “our personal sympathy for Mr. Hiss” it disapproved his reinstatement “so long as [he] asserts his innocence.” The Judicial Court overruled the lower body, citing Hiss’s “moral and intellectual fitness.”