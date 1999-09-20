Following her 1997 split from her Svengali-like husband, Sony Music Entertainment chairman Tommy Mottola, songbird Mariah Carey, previously known for soaring ballads and sleek clothes, injected a new edginess into her sound—and a new brazenness into her style. But she’s taking her fashion freedom too far, our panelists say: The diva doesn’t need to put every inch of her 5’9″ body on constant display. “There’s no reason someone should wear such tight clothes; it never looks nice,” scolds The View‘s Francine Taylor. Agrees Audrey Style author Pamela Keogh: “Tighter and shorter is not always better.” The overall effect, says British designer Samantha Shaw, is “very garish and all bust and legs.” And Star Wars costumer Trisha Biggar wonders whether Carey, 30, who “obviously goes by an ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ motto,” is even enjoying herself. Carey’s gowns “must be hard to walk in,” she says, “and to sit in them all night wouldn’t be fun.”

1. Our judges turned a cold shoulder to the trendy shrug Carey wore to Sean “Puffy” Combs’s Manhattan birthday party in November. “It doesn’t belong with the dress,” says 3rd Rock‘s Melina Root. Francine Taylor agrees, suggesting that “a wrap might have been nicer.” Even the red frock doesn’t pass muster with Samantha Shaw. “This tube dress is out of fashion,” she says.

2. Carey “could go right to the Playboy Mansion and hang out” in the gold ultra mini that she chose for September’s Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, says Pamela Keogh. “Too short and too tight,” says Francine Taylor. There’s “nothing elegant” about Carey’s fashion message, agrees Samantha Shaw, but Trisha Biggar thinks, “It probably said exactly what she wanted it to say.”

3. The judges have some advice for Mariah (on Madison Avenue last fall): “Skirts that short are dated,” says Samantha Shaw. “Too short,” says Pamela Keogh. “Way too short,” says Francine Taylor. “If she were wearing a knee-length skirt, it would change her look altogether.”

4. “Rita Hayworth wore it better,” says Melina Root of the white L’Wren Scott that Carey picked for last spring’s Oscars. “Too small,” complains A.B.S’s Schwartz. Pamela Dennis thinks, “Clean lines are better on her than all this shirring and beading.” And author Keogh sums it up: “Too pulled up, too tight, too obvious, too much going on.”

5. To Samantha Shaw, Carey’s capris for dining out in Miami in October seem “a bit disco queen from the ’70s.” Pamela Keogh thinks she’s “too buxom for this top.” And Melina Root says, “Too tight in all the wrong ways.”