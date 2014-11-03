For October 27, 2014

‘Such a heartwarming yet heart-wrenching story’

Bonnie Miner Billington

Fort Mill, S.C.

Brittany Maynard

While many people will disagree with Brittany Maynard’s choice, many others will understand and wish her peace. I send all my love to this wonderful family for having to go through this awful event. I hope that you will find peace in knowing that your loved one died without suffering and pain.

Kimberly Muthersbaugh

Fairfield, Conn.

What a brave and wise young woman. I only wish that my sister, who also had glioblastoma, had the same option in Wisconsin. I am still heartbroken when I think of what she had to endure during her last days, even with the help of hospice. Brittany, may you pass in peace surrounded by those you love! You and they will know when the time is right.

Karen Heitman

Friendship, Wis.

I have lost a handful of important people in my life to cancer and watched them fight that monster to the end without giving up. During their fight, those around them learned some life-changing lessons. I am so tired of assisted suicide being called death with dignity. Those who fight until the end have died with dignity also.

Joni Foster

Vancouver

Stephen Collins

I am in shock. He looked like such a nice man on television.

Mary Burrell via People.com

He admitted to wrongdoing and he tried to make amends. Molesters are most often victims themselves of sexual abuse. Not excusing his behavior, but I also choose not to see him as a monster. He’s a very sick man in need of serious help and counseling, and it is clear he does have a conscience.

Frank Lewrden via People.com

Nikki Reed

I was thrilled to read Nikki Reed’s story of giving back, because her favorite charity is the same as mine—helping animals. Thank you.

Marjorie Hass

Hartshorne, Okla.

Corrections

In our Oct. 27 story on actor Stephen Collins, we misstated legal expert Robin Wilson’s affiliation. She is currently a family law professor and director at the University of Illinois College of Law. We regret the error.

People UPDATE

‘I Miss My Girls Every Day’

On Christmas Day 2011, Matthew Badger and his ex-wife Madonna suffered the unimaginable. Their daughters Lily, 9, and twins Sarah and Grace, 7, died in a fire at Madonna‘s Stamford, Conn., home; her parents also perished in the blaze. After the tragedy, Matthew, 49, started the nonprofit LilySarahGrace (lilysarahgrace.org) to support art in schools. Since we first wrote about Badger in our June 25, 2012, issue, some $1.3 million in grants have been given out, reaching 160,000 children in all 50 states, Badger tells PEOPLE. His latest fund-raising venture is a kick-starter campaign to raise money to publish a book of drawings by 45 celebrities. It will officially launch at an Oct. 25 gala in New York City. “My girls,” he says, “would have adored this book.”

