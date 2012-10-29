TOM CRUISE

“Why can’t we accept that even movie stars like Tom Cruise have the same problems as the rest of us?”

Mara Pemberton via e-mail

Not only is Tom Cruise one of the brightest stars in the Hollywood firmament, he also seems more grounded and family-oriented than most. He is obviously devastated by his split from Katie Holmes and truly misses his daughter Suri. I admire you, Tom. Stay strong!

Rita Hartman-Vigil via e-mail

We don’t need to hear any more about Tom Cruise‘s divorce anguish. I understand the stress when there are children involved, but he is not the first man to go through this process nor will he be the last. Tom is now just one of a growing number of single parents learning how to co-parent their children.

Liz Ackers New Orleans

LADY GAGA

With so many of today’s women having issues about negative body image, why on earth would PEOPLE suggest that Lady Gaga had something to “apologize” for after gaining 25 lbs.? It is hard enough being a confident woman these days, since the press deems almost every female either too skinny or too heavy. Stop making weight a bigger concern than it already is.

Cami Lyn Hondel via e-mail

HELP FEED A CHILD

What wonderful work the students are doing in the PEOPLE FIRST: Help Feed a Child programs. These kids inspire an idea: Wouldn’t it be great if everyone who attended a sporting event brought non-perishable food items to donate at the entry gate? Americans are generous, and the food banks would fill up fast. Meantime, blessings on these young hunger fighters filling such a desperate need.

Dolly Crout-Soto

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

PLAYING THE PRESIDENT

I call foul! In your line-up of actors portraying the President, you left off one of the most worthy “White House” thespians—Frank Langella. Langella won a Tony award for his role as Richard Nixon in the play Frost/Nixon in 2006 and two years later received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in the screen adaptation of the play.

Zee Maultsby via e-mail

MARIA PEPE

Your article about Maria Pepe and her childhood effort in the early 1970s to be allowed to play Little League softball in New Jersey was a painful reminder of just how unlevel the playing field was back then for any girl wishing to take part in competitive softball. Like thousands of others forced to sit on the sidelines during those years, I took an abiding interest in Maria’s story as it unfolded, and I fervently hoped for a positive outcome. Thanks to the National Organization for Women and Ms. Pepe specifically, the opportunity to play organized softball in New Jersey became a reality after a favorable ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court. This was a groundbreaking decision and a remarkable turn of events for which I and countless other female athletes will always be grateful.

Ellin Green Broomall, Pa.

KELLY’S FIGHT FOR HER KIDS

Astonished readers vented about our Oct. 8 story on Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford and her custody battle, taking exception to a judge’s decision to send her two kids to live with her ex in France. “What kind of legal system sends young children to another country, away from their mom?” fumed correspondent Laura Haase. Danette Lynn from Mason City, Ill., agreed: “I can’t believe any judge would sanction this outrageous arrangement, which clearly is only beneficial to the father.” Rutherford plans to appeal the ruling—a process she says will cost $500,000—in the next few weeks.