KIM’S WEDDING ALBUM

“This is a dream come true for Kim, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for her and hubby Kris”

Jennifer Truong

via e-mail

You stepped up to the occasion with your coverage of the fairy-tale wedding of Kim and Kris. Your reporting was the next best thing to being there, and the photos captured memories that the couple will cherish forever.

Suzanne Goetz

Kansas City, Mo.

As a romantic, I eagerly read the details of the Kim Kardashian-Kris Humphries wedding. As a realist, I fervently hope they won’t someday become the latest celebrity breakup.

Ellen McCarter

Seymour, Tenn.

So Kim gets a $10,000 wedding cake and displays it on a $130,000 pedestal. It’s a shame she didn’t get a $10 card table and put a pretty cloth on it and donate the rest to an orphanage in an underdeveloped country. Instead of an evening of pleasure, she could have enriched the lives of others.

Cindy Skinner

via e-mail

I want to express my dismay about Kim Kardashian’s over-the-top multi-million-dollar wedding. In a time when so many people are struggling to feed their families and pay their bills, I find such a display of wealth both vulgar and tasteless. A wedding is supposed to be a celebration of two people’s love and commitment to each another. It doesn’t cost millions of dollars to do that.

Sue Witherell

Belleville, Ill.

I can already see the complaints about Kim Kardashian’s wedding. I know folks will say, “Why did she spend so much money on her wedding?” Well, more power to her. If she has the money to spend on a dream ceremony, I say go for it. It was a fantastic event, and every girl wants a beautiful, amazing wedding.

Angela Sanderson

Mobile, Ala.

DENNIS FRANZ

Thank you for the update on Dennis Franz. I can’t tell you how much I applaud the emphasis he puts on his family. Not only will his grandchildren keep him young, but he is providing them with a grandparent’s love. He is very lucky and so are they.

Barbara Delaney

Vermillion, S.Dak.

EVAN MOSS

I truly admire Evan Moss for finding a creative way to raise money for his own personal seizure dog and helping other families with children who have epilepsy afford their own dogs as well. I hope he inspires others the way he has inspired me. Good luck, Evan!

Kimberley Richards

Valatie, N.Y.

CARRIE FISHER

How sad that Carrie Fisher is only comfortable going out in public now that she has lost weight. There is no shame in being overweight, no matter which industry tries to tell us differently.

Carrie Wulf

via e-mail

Correction

In a caption in our Sept. 5 article on actress Rose McGowan, we misidentified the name and breed of her dog Happy, a Boston Terrier.

UPDATE | JOPLIN: A TOWN REBORN

Following our Sept. 5 story about the volunteers who helped reopen the tornado-ravaged schools of Joplin, Mo., more than 300 donors clicked on donorschoose.org/joplin and pledged $46,000 to help purchase school supplies. “The children’s learning experience wouldn’t be the same without all these donations—it was a blessing,” says Hannah Belcher, 23, whose third graders are busy writing thank-you notes for items ranging from a new rug to an iPod for down-loading educational apps. E-mailed reader Tina Stahl: “The people of Joplin who came together to bring healing to this community make my heart soar!”