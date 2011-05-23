CATHERINE ZETA-JONES

“I hope Catherine’s story encourages those who need help to seek it and those who judge to understand it”

Debra Haire

via e-mail

It was unbelievably refreshing to hear Catherine Zeta-Jones speak so candidly about her struggles with bipolar II disorder and her choice to get treatment. As someone who has struggled with mental illness for my entire life, I have always had to deal with the negative stereotypes. Living with mental illness doesn’t make you less of a person. I am extremely grateful to see someone as strong and talented as Catherine rise above the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that you can live with it, instead of just suffering with it. Congratulations to her on seeking help, and I wish her and her entire family nothing but the best.

Andrea Madden

Arlington Heights, Ill.

Kudos to Catherine Zeta-Jones for speaking out and shedding light on bipolar II disorder. I was diagnosed 15 years ago and, like many, have struggled with the stigma that often goes with mental illness. This is not something to be ashamed of; seeking help is one of the healthiest things you can do.

Shannon Jackman

Hillsboro, Mo.

DEMI LOVATO

Thank you for your story on Demi Lovato’s progress after treatment for eating disorders and cutting. As a teenager, I was happy to see Demi openly talk about her struggles, since so many teens face the same ones. She is an inspiration to many. The fact that she isn’t hiding her problems when so many people could pick her apart is true strength.

Emma Lauermeier

St. Catharines, Ont.

MARISKA HARGITAY

Congratulations to Mariska Hargitay and her family on the adoption of baby Amaya Josephine. It’s so nice to see actors such as Mariska and Sandra Bullock adopting children from the United States. My husband and I adopted two baby boys in the U.S. who are now 6 and 8 years old. It was the best thing that ever happened in our lives. In our country, there are so many children who need a loving home. I hope more people follow their example.

Harilene Eberl

Buckeye, Ariz.

ARETHA FRANKLIN

I was disappointed to read that Aretha Franklin had a procedure that could add 10 to 15 years to her life, but then didn’t share the source of her good fortune. She could perhaps add years to someone else’s life by sharing and spreading that information.

Francine Schneiderman

East Hanover, N.J.

NICOLAS CAGE

So, Nicolas Cage “taunted cops to arrest him”? They should have added excessive stupidity to the charges.

Nancy LaPoint

via e-mail

