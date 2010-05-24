WILLIAM & KATE

“Many thanks for your respectful coverage of this lovely royal romance”

Michele Mahurin

Dandridge, Tenn.

Finally here is a couple who are actually taking the time to be sure they want to spend the rest of their lives together. Chances are they will someday become engaged and married, but let’s not rush them. If and when they walk down the aisle is a decision best left to Will and Kate and no one else.

Diane Stanley

via e-mail

AARON VARGAS

By killing alleged child molester Darrell McNeill, Aaron Vargas ensured that not only would he be protected from this monster, but so would his precious daughter and his fiancée, whom it appears McNeill was also harassing.

Lisa Hudson

Atco, N.J.

Your article quoted an assistant D.A. as saying, “An unarmed man was killed in his home without provocation.” Excuse me? Darrell McNeill sexually abused and tormented Aaron Vargas for years, and that’s the provocation that pushed Vargas to the brink.

Mary Wins

Oakland, Calif.

I am the widow of Darrell McNeill, and I would like to set the record straight regarding the Aaron Vargas case. Although I agree with Aaron not getting an [excessive] sentence, I feel that some incarceration is warranted because he took the law into his own hands.

Elizabeth McNeill

Fort Bragg, Calif.

MICHAEL CAINE

In 2000 I had the privilege of meeting Sir Michael Caine in the lobby of a London hotel. When I asked if he would mind having his picture taken, he walked over, put his arm around my shoulders and said, “Wouldn’t this make a better picture with the two of us?” He made my day! I’ve never missed one of his movies, and I never will.

Joanne Miller

Coral Springs, Fla.

HILDA PACHECO-TAYLOR

Thank you for the great write-up on one of my all-time heroes, orphanage fund-raiser Hilda Pacheco-Taylor. Our nonprofit Strong Towers Ministries just built a nursery at the orphanage where Hilda grew up. She spoke at our fund-raiser and then showed up during one of our workdays with a busload of folks from Orange County. Ms. Pacheco-Taylor not only lives to help others but brings others along with her too.

Steve Sundin

Whittier, Calif.

STAR TRACKS

I’m sorry, but no true “Jersey Boy” would be caught dead on any beach with shoes, sneakers or flip-flops like those worn by Jersey Shore’s Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in your Star Tracks photo. And those who do are called “shoobies.”

Lette Magrini

Oakland, N.J.

UPDATE

PHOEBE PRINCE

Repercussions from the Phoebe Prince bullying case continue to be felt around the country. On May 3 Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick signed into law a sweeping anti-bullying measure that prohibits any actions that could cause emotional or physical harm to students, including text messages and taunting over the Internet. Meanwhile a generous California donor has established a scholarship in memory of Phoebe at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. When the school notified Jeremy Prince, Phoebe’s father, he said he was “deeply grateful” and took some comfort knowing that “something good has come out of this tragedy.”

Correction

In the article about the death of college lacrosse player Yeardley Love in our May 17 issue, we misspelled the names of Love’s friend Rachel Mech and former coach Amy Appelt. People regrets the errors.