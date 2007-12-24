DREW PETERSON

“Even if this man is innocent until proved guilty, he is obviously a controlling, arrogant abuser”



Sandra



via e-mail

Drew Peterson seems to have convenient excuses and explanations for everything, which makes me rather suspicious of him. I think he is not only arrogant and controlling but quite capable of murder as well.



Kenneth L. Zimmerman



Huntington Beach, Calif.

While reading your article on Sgt. Drew Peterson, I couldn’t help but wonder: Here is a cop who has been married four times, has several children and is buying his wives furs, jewelry, matching motorcycles and breast implants. Where’s the money coming from?



Tina House



Dallas, Texas

Drew Peterson has a history of wife abuse and the fact that no charges were brought against him is disturbing. Unfortunately, this may be a situation where the law tends to protect its own.



Nelson Marans



Silver Spring, Md.

CELINE DION

Your article on Celine Dion showed us many things about this multitalented, free-spirited, down-to-earth woman. Not only is she a rare breed but she is raising a son who, no doubt, is going to turn into a mature, well-rounded young man. Amen for letting him decide his hair length.



Beth Wilson



Raleigh, N.C.

I’m all for parents letting a child make a decision. However, does a 6-year-old really know what they want? Celine needs to tell René-Charles he needs a haircut. I thought he was a girl when I first looked at the pictures!



Rachel Case



Castle Rock, Colo.

DONDA WEST

As a nurse, it always amazes me that many people do not consider cosmetic surgery a true surgical procedure. Any time anesthesia is involved, it is surgery and any surgical procedure, no matter how minor, can have risks such as death. Donda West unfortunately paid with her life. People contemplating any surgical procedure must check out their doctor. Get onto your state’s Board of Medicine Web site, make sure that the physician is board certified and no matter what the surgeon says, get a pre-op internal-medicine clearance so any medical problems can be determined and managed. Consumers need to be responsible for their care.



S. Shore



via e-mail

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER

I loved your update on the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but you forgot one member: Spike! James Marsters was a delicious villain, not to mention Buffy’s love interest for several seasons.



Kelly Schmidt



via e-mail

Ed. Note: Marsters is appearing in the upcoming film P.S. I Love You.

INTERNET TRAGEDY

Readers were deeply moved by our story on Megan Meier, a 13-year-old who committed suicide after receiving cruel messages through MySpace. “I was very upset after reading this article,” writes Jenny Zellman of Niles, Mich. “Girls around Megan’s age already have self-esteem issues without being told the world would be a better place without them.” Jeanne Gauthier of Marquette, Mich., says social networking sites pose a danger to children. The mother of two says she “will never allow my kids access to such sites. You never know who is on the other side of that profile.” On Dec. 3, the local prosecutor announced that no charges will be filed in the case.

Correction



In our Dec. 3 issue, we called Richie Roberts an ex-Marine. The correct term for someone not actively serving is former Marine. In our Fall Country Issue, we should have said the St. John Hook Bracelet cost $190.