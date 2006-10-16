BEST & WORST DRESSED

“Are there not ‘curvier’ best dressed women in this world too?”



Nancy Ortega



Santa Maria, Calif.

Loved most of your choices, but I couldn’t believe the section on cocktail dresses. You failed to include the one woman who wears the dress best: Reese Witherspoon.



Shaun Smith-Gray



Saint John, N.B.

My 17-year-old daughter Hilary and I were thrilled to see that actress Charlize Theron has made your Best Dressed list, especially since she is an antifur advocate. As attractive and warm as fur looks, it looks best on the creatures that nature intended.



Pamela Quarterly



Paget, Bermuda

Thank you for including Andy Roddick in your Best & Worst Dressed issue, but he should really be in your Sexiest Man Alive or Bachelors issue. But I’d rather see him here than not at all.



Name Withheld



via e-mail

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the most genuine, classy celebrities of her generation. She dresses in elegant formal wear while sparing us overexposure of her cleavage or legs. But PEOPLE managed to find one undated photo of her in an unattractive dress. She belongs in your Best Dressed category.



Anne Rogers



Taylor Mill, Ky.

Justin Timberlake is the Trendiest Best Dressed Man? Sporting brown shoes and a black belt? Even my 10-year-old nephew knows better.



R. Fort



Novato, Calif.

ELDERLY DRIVERS

While I am all for mandatory driving and vision tests, I worry that people will take the terrible event of the 90-year-old man who drove into a crowd and killed 10 people as an excuse to deny seniors driving licenses. Many seniors rely on their vehicle for access to the necessities of life. However, this unfortunate event has brought attention to an important issue. As the article stated, accident rates among drivers 65 and older are higher than for any group other than teens. But senior drivers, like teens, require a greater amount of monitoring, not having their licenses revoked.



Vanessa White



via e-mail

When are old people going to realize that driving is a privilege, not a right? I never thought getting old would make someone care less about human life. If you can’t drive, stay off the road. States should do a better job [of monitoring] and should be held liable for elderly drivers like that 90-year-old man. I am sorry if I feel that human life is more important than being able to get to bingo.



Michelle Ruth



Granger, Ind.

ANNA NICOLE SMITH

My heart goes out to Anna Nicole Smith. Regardless of what I may think of this provocative star, the recent blessing of her daughter’s birth coupled with the tragedy of her son’s death is beyond anything I would wish upon anyone. I can’t imagine what she must be going through and hope she has a strong support system to help her through this time.



Christine Forney



Ephrata, Pa.

HORSE SENSE

Many readers were upset by our story about horses that are slaughtered in the U.S. and sent overseas for human consumption. “America is a civilized nation; we do not eat our pets or send them off to the dinner plates of others,” writes Bobbie Henderson of North Ft. Myers, Fla. Other readers wondered whether Americans should question another culture’s differences. “While I personally find the thought of eating horses reprehensible, other cultures do not,” writes T. Bruser of Jenkintown, Pa. “Who are we to say that slaughtering horses for meat is wrong, but slaughtering other animals is okay because it’s accepted as food here?”