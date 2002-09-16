Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is a breath of fresh air—a successful actress who has not let success go to her head. It’s great to see that she is one half of a solid marriage and is more than capable of taking on challenging acting roles. Brad Pitt is a lucky man.



Josh Hamerman, Scotch Plains, N.J.

I am sick and tired of seeing Jennifer Aniston on the cover of your magazine. Even if she is not on the cover, she’s in there somewhere. She is an overpaid, overhyped and overrated actress. Have you nothing better to write about than her and Brad Pitt?



Kathi Fong, Toronto, Ont.

All I want to know is, when does she have to relinquish her soul to the devil? I mean, come on—talent, beauty, riches and Brad?



Lisa Fama, Lynn, Mass.

The Young and the Restless



Celebrities fall in love just like everyone else, and people can’t help who they fall for—tall or short, fat or skinny, old or young. Congratulations to all those famous couples who are making it.



Rebecca Bleznak, State College, Pa.

My wife and I were married less than three months ago following a two-year courtship. She is 40, I am 24. Neither of us has ever been happier. When my wife discusses the age difference, she is met with “You go, girl!” When I am asked about having children, I respond by saying, “If it happens, it happens. Either way we will be happy, but we will always have each other, and that is what is most important.”



Timothy H. Daniel, The Woodlands, Texas

Sandra Banning



Okay, outlawing prayer in school is one thing, but dropping the Pledge of Allegiance because of two words? Get real! If you don’t believe in God, or even a higher power for that matter, just don’t say the phrase “under God.”



Beverly Appel, Little Orleans, Md.

Talk about a hypocrite! Sandra Banning is such a good Christian that she is filing a lawsuit to allow her daughter to use “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance, yet she had her child out of wedlock. What kind of Christian values are those?



Jill E. Dugan, Pittsburgh, Pa.

David Neeleman



In the wake of the Enron, Worldcom and Adelphia scandals, your story on David Neeleman and JetBlue make me say, “Wow.” It is nice to know that there is at least one CEO in America who doesn’t need $25 million a year to survive. This man has morals, a strong belief in his faith and his family and integrity in the way he does business. With more men like this running American businesses, faith in our economy could be restored.



Carla E. Albert, Hayward, Calif.

You state that a two-year mission is “a requirement for young adult Mormon males.” This is incorrect. The two-year mission for young Latter Day Saints men is very much an optional undertaking. It is encouraged and is considered to be an honor. LDS women may elect to go on a mission for 18 months.



Sarah Butt, Cortez, Colo.



Editor’s Note: PEOPLE regrets the error.

Child Pornography



Children are the most precious, innocent and important beings in this world. It shakes me to the core and makes me physically sick to hear about child-pornography rings and child abuse. I sincerely hope the offenders receive the maximum punishment, and I applaud the U.S. Customs Service and Mike Nether-land for taking the case to heart and capturing the offenders so quickly.



Kristen Cayton, Jacksonville, Fla.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley



I enjoyed your story on Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage’s surprise wedding. I’m sure Elvis is looking down on his only child with a huge smile to see that she is finally happy, and I’m sure he’s just as pleased with her new husband.



Denise Huffman, Wilkesboro, N.C.

Carolyn Fears



While I agree that modeling agencies should not exploit their models, especially those who are underage, Ms. Fears should really stop complaining. If she could cut down on living expenses, then her $200,000-a-year income would provide her with some money to put into savings. Most of the families I know make around $60,000 to $75,000 a year with two wage earners, and they seem to live just fine and are able to put money into savings. Someone should tell her to be thankful for what she has.



Nicole Jarrett, Bulford, Ga.