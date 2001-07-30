Meg Ryan



It appears Meg Ryan was born under a lucky star. No matter what the circumstances, she’s always portrayed as the victim.



Kathleen Lynch, Middletown, Calif.

When are you going to rename the magazine Lifestyles of Immature, Self-Absorbed Hollywood Stars?



Tom Bracken, Hanford, Calif.

The truth is probably closer to this: Meg Ryan’s career is dead in the water, so she releases some suspect statements that your magazine jumps on. Russell is too much of a gentleman to deny her allegations, which doesn’t surprise his fans. You become a shill for her by publishing this garbage.



Carolyn Schellhardt, Omaha, Neb.

Meg Ryan a good mom? I don’t think so. Good moms don’t go around flaunting their affairs. Does she think her son can’t read? Never watches TV? Has no friends? Good moms also don’t spend weeks away trying to find themselves. Meg Ryan is a spoiled brat who hasn’t grown up yet. I am no longer a fan.



D. White, Bossier City, La.

Does the girl own a comb? And who chopped up her hair?



Lucy Fred, Houston

If Meg did drop Russell, can I pick him up? Please?



Cathy Baum, Boston

I am a staunch PEOPLE fan who buys your magazine regardless of who is on the cover. But if I see vapid Meg Ryan again I will hyperventilate in the checkout line and start throwing grocery items at unsuspecting shoppers.



Velma Berkholtz, Armstrong, B.C.

It’s so patently obvious that Ms. Ryan is trying to salvage a fading career by claiming that she was the dumper and not the dumpee.



Martha Koeppe, Ocala, Fla.

Carroll O’Connor



The world loses one of its most beloved actors, and who gets the cover? Meg Ryan, with her insipid grin and hairdo by Edward Scissorhands. You should be ashamed!



Donna Poirier, Arlington Heights, III.

I appreciated the coverage you gave Carroll O’Connor. He was a great actor with a groundbreaking series, and you did an excellent job of noting his contributions to society and the entertainment business.



Marilyn Weir, Thief River Falls, Minn.

He was the most gifted actor on television. Anyone else would have been inferior in the now legendary role of Archie Bunker. The sly mixture of entertainment and wisdom on All in the Family remains unsurpassed to this day. We could use a man like Carroll O’Connor again.



Eileen Scheid, Medina, Ohio

Andrea Yates



In 1978 I too went through the hell of postpartum depression. As a nurse, I knew this was no ordinary “baby blues.” After proper medication and a two-week hospital stay, I recovered. I was also advised by my psychiatrist not to have any more children. Unlike Andrea and Rusty Yates, I listened. The real heartbreak here is not only the deaths of the Yateses’ beautiful children, but that this “meek and easygoing” woman went along with this demanding, self-centered man and had a fifth child when she was clearly not mentally capable. Rusty Yates should be the one to stand trial. As for Andrea, I pray she receives the love, care and support she has been denied for so long.



Nancy Hayden, Danville, Va.

I attended the memorial service for the Yates children. I watched their father move from casket to casket looking at each of the children and whispering to them. Clearly he was conflicted between the sight of his five murdered children and the wife who sat in Harris County jail. With all the warning signs, including depression and suicide attempts, I wonder how an intelligent husband could have allowed this woman to be alone with these children.



Gary Goodfriend, Houston

Any sympathy I felt for Russell Yates turned to anger at about his third press conference. The underlying theme of this tragic story is that he has a dinosaur attitude, keeping his wife barefoot and pregnant at any cost. He had her give up her nursing career, spend 24/7 with her kids, and continually impregnated her irrespective of her mental illness. As for Andrea, she chose to turn her rage to systematically murdering her own children. I notice she didn’t hurt herself at all. Maybe they should both be prosecuted.



Betty Arenson, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Imagine holding your struggling child underwater until he stops moving. Andrea Yates did this not once, not twice, but five times. Postpartum or not, this woman is a murderer. We don’t tolerate someone insane killing other people’s children. Why should we tolerate someone killing her own?



Debbie Thompkins, Piano, Texas