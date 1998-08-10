Barbra Streisand and James Brolin



How nice of Barbra to let us all come to her wedding! It is such a pleasure to see her so happy. I cried tears of happiness when I read how she sang to Jim.



Elinor Skiles, Gardnerville, Nev.

Beautiful, beautiful! What an elegant wedding. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Brolin, for a glimpse of your happiness. I wish you a lifetime of magic.



Frances Hawver, Aiken, S.C.

I am so dizzy with love for those newlyweds. This issue has cast a spell on me. Mr. and Mrs. James Brolin are the most beautiful couple I have ever set eyes upon. Romance is still alive!



Charlotte Jenkins, Livermore, Calif.

My guess is the couple will be known as Mr. and Mrs. Streisand rather than Mr. and Mrs. Brolin! The chances of his having any real say in that marriage vary from zero to none!



W.H. Griggs, Rochester, N.Y.

Over a year ago I was at the theater for the play Showboat. To my surprise, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were sitting eight seats away! At intermission I caught the look they gave one another; it took my breath away how much love was between them. It is wonderful that life found a way to bring them together.



Laura Edgar, San Diego

Thanks ever so much for the pictures and story of Barbra Streisand’s perfect wedding. Your coverage was not tainted by rumors, innuendo or helicopter photos. You had the facts right from those who were there. Other media should take a lesson from you. Readers like the real stories, but we only want what the celebrity is willing to share. They have to have some privacy too.



Joyce A. Baciu, San Bernardino, Calif.

Bravo to Barbra Streisand and James Brolin for keeping the paparazzi out and for sharing their wonderful wedding photos with the rest of us! Their pictures are warm and delightful, capturing two relaxed, real people with their friends and family. They were able to protect their privacy, yet we all felt we were there, in a sense, and able to share in their joyous occasion.



Meredith MacRae-Neal, Los Angeles

Just wanted to congratulate you on getting exclusive rights to the wedding of the century. It goes to show that Barbra values you, of all the magazines around, for how you do things and print the real stories.



Diana Citarella, West Hempstead, N.Y.

Barbra in her revealing wedding gown, floral wreath and streaming veil evoked the image of Miss Havisham in Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations. Granted that love conquers all, but a covered outfit and a corsage would have been more appropriate for a 56-year-old woman.



Nina J. Lomtevas, New York City

While I am very happy for Barbra finding love and happiness at 56, I am appalled that a so-called friend (Donna Karan) would have chosen that dress.



Miriam Sobel, Montreal

The Streisand/Brolin wedding was nothing more than another Hollywood production starring and produced and directed by that self-aggrandizing control freak Barbra. I give that marriage two years at the most before James tires of being told where to stand, how to look and what to wear, as well, probably, as what to eat and to whom to grant interviews.



James Clark, Guatemala City

So, to get Barbra Streisand to sing at your wedding, I guess you have to marry her. Wish I had thought of that.



John Pureed, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

In 38 years of collecting anything and everything about Barbra Streisand, I have never seen photos showing her happier or more radiant. Thank you, Barbra and James, for sharing your gorgeous wedding with PEOPLE.



Al Menotti, Park Ridge, Ill.

Roy Rogers



This past week the world lost a partner, Roy Rogers. Although many of my generation only saw reruns of Roy and his beloved horse Trigger, we all came back singing “Happy Trails.” Roy Rogers was truly the King of the Cowboys, and he will be missed dearly in the country world as well as others. I’ll miss his great, positive outlook on life, and I sincerely hope that we have all learned something from this wonderful cowboy. Happy trails, Roy!



Jill C. Hedeen, Granite Falls, Wash.

Eleven pages of Barbra Streisand’s wedding versus two for the man who influenced generations of children, visited hospitals and helped change attitudes toward the handicapped. Roy wouldn’t have minded, but those of us who loved him deeply do.



Marilyn Long, Methuen, Mass.

An American legend such as Roy Rogers dies, and you cannot afford him even a tiny corner of your cover? When James Brolin and Barbra Streisand start visiting orphanages and children’s hospitals, adopt several handicapped and mixed-race children and never lose their faith in God (even after losing three of their children), I’ll be impressed.



Marilyn Lawson, Alpine, Ala.

Roy Rogers was No. 1 in his field for 12 straight years at the box office. Does Barbra have that record?



Roger DeFrang, Arlington, Texas

Ben Affleck

Ben is delicious! If he ever finds his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow turning into a train wreck, I’d gladly help him clean up the derailment!



Melanie Goold, Prince George, B.C.

I smiled as I read the comment made by Ben Affleck‘s pal that Ben “still says ‘Thank you’ ” despite his rise to stardom—apparently a remarkable mannerism in Hollywood. The wonderfully evident thing about Ben (and Matt Damon) is that, in addition to being talented and driven actors and writers, they are down-to-earth young men with good old New England bearings that no amount of Hollywood hype can take away.



Jan Melcher Reny, Portland, Maine

Mimi Silbert



Every Christmas I buy my tree at a Delancey Street lot. It is my small way of saying thank you to this group for the help, kindness and guidance that they provided for a friend of mine when he was truly in need. It was great to watch this person go from being a lost soul to a confident man. Thank you for giving Mimi Silbert and this fine organization the recognition they deserve.



Anthony Cabello, San Francisco

I am very impressed by the success of the Delancey Street Foundation in turning around the lives of convicted felons. However I find it ironic that they dine in clothes donated by the Gap and attend the symphony while I do without the finer things in life to study the laws that keep offenders in prison. Perhaps crime does pay.



Lara A. Clinton, San Diego

Brian Wilson



Brian Wilson is an amazing human being. For someone who has been through some dark times emotionally, and who has bounced back with vigor, he continues to inspire me and many others. Thank you, Brian, for all your love and good vibes.



Ken Wehmeyer, San Antonio

“Brian’s too intelligent to lose his mind”? What was Bruce Johnson thinking when he said that? What was PEOPLE thinking when you quoted him? There is enough stigma against people with mental illness without PEOPLE jumping on the bandwagon that decries all people with mental illness as stupid. Seems to me that PEOPLE and Johnson “lost their minds” when they chose to say something like that.



Name Withheld

Scoop



I could not agree more with Bruce Lansky. Recently I’ve heard the names Autumn, Cheyenne, Taren and Silver given to little girls. I don’t understand parents these days. Please think before naming your child. I’d hate to meet the next Jeep, Eleven or any other concoction people who have children come up with.



Carolyn Johnson, Port Monmouth, N.J.