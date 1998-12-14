Supermodel Meltdown



I read in horror of the terrible plight of these poor, helpless supermodels. I, for one, will not stand idly by as these women suffer such unfathomable pain. I am going to organize a Supermodel Aid event here in Texas. Perhaps Willie Nelson will pitch in. If enough of you join me, maybe we can get enough money to close down chic nightclubs (so these models can finally get a good night’s rest) and to lobby world governments to have all time zones set to the same time (so Kate Moss can finally know what time it is). Then and only then will this horrific problem be solved once and for all!



Perry Campbell, Houston

I think it is time for the fabulous six to retire. Their attitudes are seriously out of style. The public is sick of the whole “women-we-love-to-hate” deal. There are too many up-and-coming models with good attitudes to have to worry about these has-beens.



Anitra demons, Montgomery, Ala.

I want to thank you for exposing the shocking truth that cigarettes, alcohol, drugs and late nights, combined with poor nutrition, can lead to health problems. Perhaps your hard-hitting journalism will help open the eyes of young girls and steer them toward a less inane career choice.



T. Thomas, Boston

What a waste of a cover story! Want to see burnout? Follow six public school teachers around for a week. Then you could try police officers, medical personnel, blue-collar service people—anyone who actually works for a living. Toss in the added pressures of raising a family, caring for elderly parents, etc., and now you’ve got a story!



Jennifer Hall, Orlando

Kate Moss and her colleagues do not deserve our attention, much less our concern or pity for the “demanding” lives they have chosen to lead. I, like millions of other women, hold two full-time jobs. I spend 40 to 60 hours a week working outside the home and I devote the remaining 100-plus hours to raising my children and maintaining a loving, happy home. Poor Kate. How difficult it must be to try to balance”…a 12-hour day working and…12 more hours dancing.” The fact that these women are any influence at all in our society is nothing short of pathetic.



Rachel J. Keogh, Stillwater, Minn.

Yes, they grace the covers of our magazines and I do admit to buying the magazines on whose covers they appear, but are models that important? What happened to John Glenn’s being on the cover of PEOPLE? After all, he is the real model here—the role model. Where were you when Kate Moss first set foot on the catwalk? Who knows? It wasn’t that important.



Victoria Katz, Purchase, N.Y.

I was very, upset by this article. Where was it written that these women are perfect supermodels with no problems in this world? They are human like the rest of us. Why waste so many pages on a story that almost sounds as if you are glad problems are happening to these women?



Cathy VanSchaik, Denton, Md.

I don’t have any sympathy for these supermodels having melt-downs. I’m 15 with a 3.9 GPA in all honors classes. I know what stress is, and they don’t have it.



Kristin Engling, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Tony Curtis



Tony Curtis marries for the fifth time. The woman is 12 years his daughter’s junior, he still wears Armani, and he drives a Trans Am. Tony uses this as proof of still living large and young. We in middle-class America see this as proof that he is still suffering a midlife crisis, even though he is no longer in his midlife. Nicole Shamlian, North Easton, Mass.

Tony Curtis’s new bride, equestrian Jill Vanden Berg, is 28? Is that in horse years?



Kevin Ryan, Lockport, N.Y.

Clint Howard



I think it’s fantastic that Clint Howard admits his problems with alcohol lie nowhere but with himself and not with his family or growing up in Hollywood. That’s showing real courage.



Joe Casey, Tampa

Scoop



Wow! The producers of Jodie Foster’s movie Anna and the King of Siam don’t want to shoot in Thailand because of a law that those who insult the monarchy could be sentenced to a minimum of three years in jail? If Britain had this law, most of PEOPLE’S writers and photographers would be in for some serious time.



Sarah Lilleyman, Toronto

Happy birthday to Sean “Puffy” Combs. Reading the article I couldn’t help but think how he missed the chance to be a hero on his birthday. A $600,000 party with a $50,000 Lucite floor? I’m sure it was breathtaking, but I don’t understand why celebrities don’t donate their money to a children’s charity. Just think of the possibilities if the money spent on a party, plus a small token from each guest, were donated to cancer research.



Cheryl Rimmele, Agoura Hills, Calif.

Up Front



There appears to be not an ounce of politician in Jesse Ventura. What you have is a man who is devoted to his wife and children, who stands by his word, has served his country with honor and has stated if he makes mistakes he will publicly admit them. I wish our country was as lucky as the-state of Minnesota to have a leader with his character.



Ray Angely, Seffner, Fla.

The lady in the photo with Ohio governor-elect Bob Taft is not his wife, Hope. She is Maureen O’Connor, Ohio lieutenant governor-elect.



S.A. Herd, Columbus, Ohio

Tony Bennett



So Tony Bennett’s pal Sinatra told him not to do silly songs. Didn’t the great Sinatra sing a silly song about a little old ant and a rubber tree plant? Had quite a hit with it too, as I recall.



Doug Nelson, Sacramento

Mailbag



I can only hope to end the firestorm of controversy that has erupted over my appearance in your magazine. Although I was thrilled when PEOPLE named me one of the 40 Most Fascinating People on Television, I would happily return to the days when I was nothing more than a model—a model who could walk the streets and not be ridiculed because of my “abnormal” feet. While Dr. Frank Russo tried to calm the storm, I have barely been able to leave my house since the controversy started. Due to the media blizzard that has enveloped me, I have decided to come clean. I do not have bunions. I don’t even have bunionettes. Against my publicist’s better judgment, I will inform America about my deepest, darkest secret: I have excess foot fat. I hope America is happy reveling in the fall of another celebrity. First Calista is too skinny, and now this! Where will it end?



Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Los Angeles

The six letter writers who criticized the Kansas woman who held up hateful signs at Matthew Shepard’s funeral are right but miss the bigger picture. These lone nuts are insignificant compared to the vast, multimillion-dollar tax-free ministries of the religious right, which carry on a relentless media campaign promoting the message that gay people are sick and that those who won’t or can’t “change” are sinners. They lay the groundwork for violence.



Alan L. Light, Iowa City

Angie Holmberg wrote that the woman from Kansas should read her Bible a little more closely. Perhaps she needs to take her own advice. In the Bible, Leviticus 20:13 says that homosexuality is wrong and that gays should be punished by death. That’s not the opinion of a 16-year-old; that’s God’s law.



Dustin McLean, Center Ossipee, N.H.