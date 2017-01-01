Goldie Hawn



I found your article on Goldie Hawn (PEOPLE, May 17) delightful. I must also be “uncharacteristically bitter” and say that a country that allows an ex-husband to get $75,000 from a woman who had to work at least 50 percent harder because she was a woman is only trying to scare all other women from any form of production.



Mary Lynn Seidl



Westminster, Mass.

Goldie Yawn is more like it. Would you please restore my interest in your magazine by returning to your original concept of writing about people, instead of dizzy-headed birdbrains?



Marilyn Weaver



Redwood City, Calif.

I feel a deep sense of pride when members of my very troubled generation find themselves and some purpose out of the debris left by the ’60s. We had too much money, too much freedom, too much time. I feel very fortunate to be one of the survivors, and I’m glad to welcome Ms. Hawn as a fellow alumna.



Elizabeth B. DeWitt



Seattle

Goldie should visit the homes for unwed mothers who do not have a “new hubby” on the way. The entertainment world has much influence on the young of our country, and when these gracious, beautiful and talented actresses or singers exploit their sex lives (“we’re living together”), that encourages our young children. I resent it!



Mrs. Nita Barnes



South Gate, Calif.

POWs



For nearly two years I wore a POW bracelet with the name Cmdr. Richard A. Stratton on it. When his name appeared on the list of returning POWs, I was overjoyed. I felt as if a very special friend was coming home. I sent him a letter along with the bracelet and a dozen red roses. The letter I received from Captain Stratton thanking me for my thoughtfulness will always be one of my most treasured possessions. I have often wondered where and how he was and now, thanks to PEOPLE, I know.



Ida J. Ipe



Youngstown, Ohio

I feel sorry for Colonel Guy. He seems to have so much hate for people who don’t believe in war and killing.



Karen Ginther



Phoenix

Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr.’s photo moved me the most. There was an expression of deep and utter despair on his face. I would just like to wish Commander Alvarez and the other ex-POWs long, happy and peaceful lives.



Jamie McCune



Chalmetto, La.

Bobby Short



Didn’t the late columnist Dorothy Kilgallen “discover” Bobby Short and invite him to come East to entertain at a private party in her home? It seems to me his career really took off thanks to all the publicity she gave him on her radio show. How come Bobby doesn’t remember those days? I do.



Dorothy Donohue



Hawthorne, N.J.

Bobby Short replies: “Dorothy never said that and she didn’t ‘discover’ me. But she was a very, very helpful and enthusiastic friend who certainly did put a gloss on my career.”



—ED.

Bishop James Lee Outler



James Lee Outler is a man who deserves all our respect, admiration and support. His mission is to bring some humanity to a state penal system that is infamous. Having lived in Florida until just recently and being interested in prison reform, I speak with some knowledge. Crowding is so bad in Florida jails and prisons that at one time last year authorities erected a tent city to house the overflow. When a friend was incarcerated for a marijuana conviction the authorities at Lake Butler made letter writing between him and nonfamily members almost impossible.



Walt Miller



Jacksonville, Ore.

Christine McVie



Your article on Chris McVie and Fleetwood Mac was long awaited. They’ve got something to soothe the savage beast in all of us.



Susan Zarszynski



Roselle, N.J.

Back in mid-1966 I sat in the Star Klub, Hamburg, West Germany for a weekend to watch the “Chicken Shack Blues Band aus Birmingham,” then starring Christine. There was just something about her.



Jerry Wallaert



Moline, Ill.

I found Chris McVie’s comments not at all original. Her choice of words such as “lezzo” and “butch” reflects a small mind and stereotyped attitudes.



Sondra Faye



Houston

Party



You state that “at 88, George Abbott, a/k/a Mr. Theater, is feted by his Broadway babies.” What does a/k/a mean?



Julie Osborn



Portland, Ore.

It means “also known as” and probably originated with the police.



—ED.

Givenchy Benefit



At the time your article was written, I said the figures were incomplete but that we had raised an estimated $55,000. The final net profit was $97,800 which I thought you would like to know.



Mrs. Edwin I. Hilson



Benefit Chairman



Hospital for Special Surgery



New York City

Thalassa Cruso



There is not one houseplant in front of the windows in Thalassa Cruso’s study! Being a plant lover, I find this hard to understand.



Mrs. Gordon Kruse



Valparaiso, Ind.

Behind one of the windows (not visible in the picture) is an enclosure absolutely jammed with houseplants.



—ED.

Carol Wald



You say Carol Wald’s “New Spirit of ’76” is displayed with the old “Spirit of ’76” in Cleveland and “will hang permanently alongside Willard’s original.” On the cover of the Boston yellow pages is a reproduction of the old “Spirit of ’76” that hangs in the town hall in Marblehead, Mass. Which town has the original, Cleveland or Marble-head?



Mrs. Melba Scotten



Wellesley, Mass.

Both. Artist Archibald Willard painted the fife-and-drum trio a number of times.



—ED.

The Magazine



Last year a student in one of my math classes said he would like to see an autograph of Hank Aaron. To humor him I tore the cover off SPORTS ILLUSTRATED and sent it to Hank and in just a few days it came back autographed. Since then we have collected over 50 autographed covers and the project has become school-wide. Over half of our autographs are on PEOPLE covers. Students and faculty eagerly await each issue to see whom your cover will feature, hoping to add another autograph to our bulletin board display. We appreciate the wide range of people featured and the excellence of your covers.



Harry Howard



Bill Reed Junior High School



Loveland, Colo.

Chatter



After he was born in Russia and made a fortune in Spain, why is producer Samuel Bronston claiming personal bankruptcy in the U.S.?

People must think the U.S. is made of solid gold—as if we don’t have enough problems supporting our own!



Heather Majors



Los Angeles

Any person can file for bankruptcy in this country if he meets certain requirements—of which citizenship is not one.



—ED.