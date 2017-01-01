Robert Redford



I was delighted beyond words with your splendid article on Mr. Redford (PEOPLE, Oct. 27) as super conservationist and ecologist. I do wonder, however, if he would be kind enough to supply us with information about solarpowered Piper Navajos, racing Porsches, snowmobiles, powerboats, ski-lifts, Suburbans and Yamahas?

All things considered, perhaps it would be more in his interest to throw in his lot with General Motors.



Jane Rothmere Arendt



New York City

He is a genuine article in this time of poor imitation.



Dennis Stevens



Minneapolis

Well, it’s about time you had some coverage of an actor who has more on his mind than his latest movie. Other celebrities ought to realize their influence and put it to constructive purposes.



Dave Dolkas



Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Did your circulation go up the week Robert Redford was on the cover? Mine did!



Mrs. Benita Dick



Cazenovia, N.Y.

Let’s hope he stays out of the political game and remains the “free spirit” you have described.



Larry Winter



Altamont, S. Dak.

Despite the fact that he would rather “sit on a horse than on a committee,” his concern over what is happening to our land—environmentally, economically and politically—convinces me that Mr. Redford would be an asset in the political arena.



Florence A. Brunetti



Virginia Beach, Va.

As a former resident of Utah, I’m sickened at the thought of Southern California Edison polluting the most inspiring, gorgeous state. I want to do what I can to keep Southern California Edison where it belongs—here in smoggy Southern California.



Janet Nagel



Santa Ana

If Robert Redford’s commitment to the environment were as total as he’d like us to believe he’d stop driving snowmobiles off cliffs (or anywhere else) and roaring around on a dirt bike. Without such damnable machines and the yahoos that drive them each person wouldn’t need 7,000 acres of his own—á la Redford—to obtain peace and seclusion in the wilderness.



Steve Pastner



Charlotte, Vt.

It should be pointed out that “the gorgeous splotch of Lake Powell,” is just one more example of how man destroys nature. It submerged forever one of the most pristine and beautiful canyons in the world: Glen Canyon.

As any member of the Sierra Club will tell you, Lake Powell is now a place where Americans can powerboat, water ski and fish, mindless of the rare treasure which was lost as the waters rose behind the dam. One more example of our pursuit of pleasure at great cost.



Peter A. Zheutlin



Paramus, N.J.

Maggie Kuhn



Hooray for Maggie Kuhn and the Gray Panthers! How can I sign up? I’m 31.



Linne Thomas



Chicago

The Gray Panthers have offices in most cities (including Chicago). If they are not listed, write to national headquarters at 3700 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia 19104.—ED.

Maggie Kuhn is an inspiration! American society has managed to steal and degrade the dignity and pride that surely belongs to aging men and women. It has made me, at 23, terrified of the thought of growing old. Maggie Kuhn and her Gray Panthers have certainly shown me the way it should be.



Caryn Levinson



St. Louis

Maggie Kuhn is so wrong when she calls senior citizens a bunch of wrinkled babies. We have many senior citizens’ groups in our town sponsored by churches and civic clubs. Almost anything you are interested in is offered: art, physical fitness, square dancing and many other programs. We have travel clubs, speakers and adopted grandparents who go to the children’s hospitals regularly. There are many of us who don’t need sex at 70 to enjoy a full life. I can truly say I know of no one who fits the picture she paints. Some of her Gray Panthers would profit greatly by visiting our wrinkled babies’ clubs. I am 70 years old and my days are too short to do all the things I’d like to do.



Reba Hennessee



Glen Burnie, Md.

I’ve been trying to convey the same feelings as Maggie Kuhn since I worked in a nursing home while in high school. Fifty percent of the patients were suffering from loss of mental faculties, brought on by lack of understanding and possibly lack of caring by the people who put them there. The other half were sharp, witty and far more perceptive and liberal than many of the people in my own age group.



DeeAnn Shull



Durham, N.C.

Neil Sedaka



You refer to Neil Sedaka as Elton John’s “protégé.” That’s really putting the cart before the horse. Listen carefully to some vintage Sedaka, and you’ll find out where Elton John got some of his best licks.



Todd Bauer



New Orleans

When was the last time your myopic reporter, Robert Windeler, saw Grammy award winner Carole King in a barnyard? She is not a “chick,” as he so unprofessionally referred to her, but a recording artist (among other talents) or, simply, a woman.



Paula F. Casey



Clarksville, Tenn.

Lynn Redgrave



Lynn Redgrave is laboring under some grave misconceptions about Los Angeles audiences. She should scrutinize her material to find the reasons for her recent debacle at Hollywood’s Huntington Hartford Theater.

What Miss Redgrave mistook for people walking up and down the aisles for coffee was in actuality an exodus. Do not blame the audience. She should blame herself for choosing disastrous plays, which bored us to death. We wondered why she didn’t let us see her at her best in something worthy of her talents.



Albert Lord



Los Angeles

Chris Burkett



Your article implied that the sole reason for the recent pardon of two convicted murderers in Florida was the receipt of 40,000 letters by Governor Askew, following a radio talk show interview with Chris Burkett. While not wanting to minimize Mr. Burkett’s principles nor his tremendous courage in coming forward publicly with his statements about Pitts’ and Lee’s innocence, there were several persuasive and determined participants whose contributions were vital to the pardon. Chief among them were Irwin Block and Phillip Hubbart, the defense attorneys; Warren Holmes, the polygraph expert who recorded another man’s confession of the crime and believed it, and Miami Herald Reporter Gene Miller who, with the support of his newspaper, spent nine years tracking every lead and helping to put together the evidence which eventually won the men’s release.



Lisa Drew, Senior Editor,



Doubleday



New York City

Miller describes the campaign in a book, Invitation to a Lynching.—ED.

Groucho Marx



Happy birthday to Rufus T. Firefly, Attorney J. Cheever Loophole, Capt. Jeffrey Spaulding, Doctor Hugo Z. Hackenbush, Mr. Hammer and Julius Henry Marx. I love you, Groucho.



Susie Kirkland



Austin

George Wallace



George Wallace will just never get the point. His statement “If crippled FDR could be president, so can I” smacks of that same self-centered, egotistical and prejudicial ignorance that all his rhetoric is riddled with. Americans are not interested in a President’s physical capability but in his mental capability. The recognizable deficiencies that George Wallace is encumbered with were not brought on by the unfortunate incident in 1972, but existed long before.



Brian Costanza



Dallas

Marylou Whitney



With probably unintended irony, your article on the Whitney dollhouse was placed in the “Happy” section. To me, it is a senseless waste of money which could have been used for helping mankind. A more suitable category would have been “Sad.”



Kathy Whittemore



Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.