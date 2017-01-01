Most correspondents support Julia Roberts in her self-imposed exile from movies and the public eye (PEOPLE, Feb. 8). Their message to us and the rest of the media: Leave her alone.

JULIA ROBERTS

Since when have we become so consumed with an actress that we have lost sight of one very important human right: the entitlement to personal privacy? I think it is very sad that we have locked this understandably private woman in a fishbowl for the whole world to devour her merest comings and goings. The article was appalling and intrusive. Give the woman a break!



PAMELA R. SCHULER, Southfield, Mich.

In researching the story on Julia Roberts, did it ever occur to PEOPLE that her absence from the screen is due to the lamentable lack of good scripts for women of talent and to the fact that the “players” who run Hollywood like bimbo parts best? Here’s to you, Julia. You’ve paid your dues, now hold out for a good one.



PAT HUNTER, Ottawa

Heed this warning, Julia Roberts—fame is fleeting! Some 20 odd years ago Mi MacGraw. like you, had two blockbuster films, and the whole world fell in love with this beautiful young woman. Like you, she walked away at the height of her popularity. When she decided to return, she discovered that the love story was over. Nobody is irreplaceable in Hollywood.



DON S. WISHER. Bethesda, Md.

Just because a woman plays a character on the screen does not mean the public has the right to judge her entire life. Julia Roberts should have the right to live, just as most of us do, without being stalked by obsessed, greedy, inconsiderate photographers who sell to the highest bidder. Nor does she deserve to be hounded by the press. We’re not ignorant readers out here. This is all about money and selling magazines, not about people.



DAWN M. PARKER, Marquette Heights, Ill.

I get tired of people achieving celebrity status and salary, only to say they don’t want to be recognized on the street. Tough! This is part of the reason you are being paid serious money! It comes with the fame.



DONNA LEE COPMAN, Brookline, Mass.

THURGOOD MARSHALL



In your tribute to Justice Thurgood Marshall you state that he was “regarded by many as the most important American lawyer of the century.” Yet this amazing man, who had such an impact on the face of prejudice not only in his lifetime but for future generations, was deemed worthy of only one page. In the same issue you devoted the cover and six pages to Julia Roberts, all in order to say that she has done nothing for 18 months.



JILL FRANKLIN. Los Angeles

JIM AND JENNIFER STOLPA



I was moved by the story of the miraculous rescue of Jim, Jennifer and baby Clayton Stolpa. I agree with Jim that Jennifer was also a hero in that ordeal. In her initial decision to breast-feed her baby, she never knew that one day it would save his life. How long would little Clayton have lasted on frozen bottles or powdered formula?



DEBORAH A. SMITH, Palmerton. Pa.

I am a California native who attended Montana Stale University, and I have driven from the Bay Area through Pocatello. Idaho, many times during the winter. Any parents who lake a 5-month-old baby off main roads in the middle of a winter storm to get to a funeral should be offered child endangerment and negligence charges instead of book and TV contracts.



MIKE DONNELLY, Sunnyvale, Calif.

KENNY ROGERS



I was disheartened and dismayed to read about the breakup of Kenny Rogers’s marriage. I always thought that was one marriage that would last forever. By the way, what is that 800 number?



SALLY J. ADAMS, St. Joseph, Mich.

VALERIE (CONTINUED)



I commend you for your article “A Passion for Animals.” “Valerie” and the Animal Liberation Front are the unsung heroes of animal lovers everywhere. This is the kind of interesting and controversial journalism that sets PEOPLE apart from other “gossip” publications. I thank the writer, the photographer and ALF for giving a voice and a face to the pain of our fellow “other-than-human” beings who have no means of self-expression or emancipation. This world is a cruel and blind place. It takes an article like this one to sound a long overdue wake-up call.



ALLY SHEEDY, Topanga Canyon, Calif.