Princess Caroline



I was appalled that you felt obligated to rub in the fact that Princess Caroline gave birth “less than six months after her wedding” (PEOPLE, June 25). So what’s the big deal? That sort of thing happens quite a bit these days. Why, I gave birth to my first son less than five months after my wedding. Like my mother says, the first baby comes anytime. The second one takes nine months.



Ellen Longley



St. George, Utah

Let’s avoid counting on our fingers but rather let’s count our blessings for the arrival of a beautiful baby boy for Princess Caroline. Your cover photograph was one of pride and happiness in motherhood. Caroline was radiant. Welcome aboard little Andrea Albert! How long our journey took to get here is not as relevant as how we journey through life.



Stephanie Zoldak



Spokane, Wash.

Princess Caroline makes mistakes just like everyone else in the world. So what if the world thinks her husband is a twit? She obviously loves him.



Wendy J. Cordts



Woodstock, Ill.

I really thought you were above this! Heralding the arrival of Princess Caroline’s child on the cover as though it were a great event. Consider how many girls idolize cover girls and how many of them will assume that because Caroline became pregnant before marriage and made the cover of PEOPLE, that it will be acceptable behavior. Condoning such immorality is beneath you! If you must tell the world that some celebrity has fornicated, at least do it shamefully; don’t laud them for it.



Laura C. Lowell



Oklahoma City

Knaub and Cable



I wanted to let you know how touched I was by your article about Olympic hopefuls Jim Knaub and Candace Cable. It’s sad to realize what drunk drivers can do to the lives of two innocent people. They were able to pull themselves together and overcome what has happened to them. In my eyes they are blessed with two things: not only their physical talent, which is getting them to the Olympics, but also the gift of courage.



Diane Sgobbo



Old Bridge, N.J.

To Jim Knaub and Candace Cable: Good job, good luck and more power to you. But there was something that bothered me as I was reading their stories. They were just two examples of an all too common problem. How in the world have we tolerated drunk driving for so long?



Nadine Macolini



Holliston, Mass.

Take One



Paying Billy Dee Williams the same wages as Joan Collins is like paying $100,000 for a VW because your second auto is a Rolls.



Tony Johnson



Fort Payne, Ala.

Geraldine Ferraro



I hardly feel that it would be a “gamble” for the Democratic Party to pick a woman for Vice-President—as long as they pick Geraldine Ferraro.



Anne Seawell



Piscataway, N.J.

Your story didn’t mention that Rep. Geraldine Ferraro was an elementary school teacher during the late ’50s. I was fortunate enough to have had her in the second and fourth grades. Miss Ferraro was the type of teacher who left a lasting impression on a young child. Many times during those two years she would ask us to say a prayer for her. I never knew why but now I do. I’ll say another prayer so that Representative Ferraro will achieve in life what she wants the most.



Sara Rothman DeMello



Portland, Me.

While it is somewhat gratifying to see more women elected to Congress, I am very disappointed that someone who claims to be a Christian woman, wife and mother would be of two minds when it came to something so crucial as abortion. Geraldine Ferraro claims to be “personally opposed” to abortion but is “pro-choice” too. How reliable would a double-minded Vice-President be? The Bible states in James that “a double-minded person is unstable in all their ways!”



Karen A. Tackitt



Carlsbad, N. Mex.

Tom Hintnaus



Thanks to PEOPLE I finally got to meet the briefly clad man, Tom Hintnaus, who adorns my bedroom wall. Calvin Klein’s prediction was absolutely right!



Lori Pieper



Fresno

Picks & Pans



I recently took my 5-year-old son to see Gremlins and I am still in shock. I expected to see a cute little furry creature (which I did); I also saw the most disgusting movie I have ever witnessed. If the producers claim that this wasn’t made for children, then why all the dolls, books and school folders? Come on, Steven Spielberg. I wish you and other producers would stop making films for 35-year-old kids and get back to making films for 10-year-olds. Maybe there should be a new rating for movies like Gremlins and Indiana Jones—IG for “Immature Grown-ups.” E.T., Yoda, Snow White, Bambi, Cinderella, Lassie, etc.—please come back!



Mary Rabquer



Rossford, Ohio

For years I have been wondering where the lint from my dryer went. I now believe that your Gremlins movie reviewer has been collecting it in his head. Gremlins is one of this summer’s box office bombs. I walked out of the theater with a nauseous feeling in my gut. Gremlins is gonna getcha…right in the old pocketbook!



Cambra Ward



Eugene, Oreg.