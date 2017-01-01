Charlene Tilton



I have always admired Charlene Tilton for her drive, determination and intelligence (PEOPLE, Jan. 26). At last there’s a star who has sense enough to stay away from drinking, drugs, smoking and “man complications.” Charlene is one of the main reasons Dallas is such a fabulous show; she’s got charisma.



Karen Anne Ferguson



Cedar Grove, N.J.

It now appears to me that Charlene Tilton is nothing like Dallas’ Lucy Ewing, who hops from bed to bed with glee. I encourage her, however, to expand to other roles that would showcase her ability as a dramatic actress rather than her ability in the sack.



James C. Moeller



Omaha

DMSO



Having used DMSO in my practice for 14 years, I am reasonably qualified to comment on your article. Although useful in the treatment of arthritis, there is another area where DMSO may be realistically classified as a “wonder drug,” and this was overlooked in your report. The use of DMSO for stroke victims and accident cases involving brain and spinal injury will cause DMSO to achieve the superstar status of penicillin. The present “treatment” for stroke generally amounts to observing the patient and waiting for him either to die or not die. If the patient lives, it is often with a devastating paralysis and/or mental incapacity. DMSO can often reverse the disastrous consequences of stroke or brain injury if given intravenously within four hours of the attack. The savings in human suffering and medical costs will be astronomical.



William C. Douglass, M.D.



Sarasota, Fla.

Whether DMSO works or not is not the issue. The U.S. is choking in medical slavery. It is the only country I know that is totally unresponsive to anything new in medicine that might topple the billion-dollar business of toxic drugs and pedantic doctors. Nationalized medicine will not cure the problem; what we need is a strong dose of medical integrity.



Laura G. Gary



Williamsburg, Va.

Barbara Isenberg



I think Barbara Isenberg has a wonderful imagination. Her bears are adorable. There are quite a few celebs who might look cute with fuzzy ears, including Bearah Fawcett, Beary Manilow, Bearverly Sills, Rona Bearett, Geraldo Ribeara and Bearuce Springsteen.



Joi Berni



Bergenfield, N.J.

Bellamy Brothers



It was such a pleasure to read your article about the Bellamy Brothers. They don’t need to worry about outliving the current cowboy fad. They were here long before Urban Cowboy, and their unique sound will be around for many years to come.



Michelle M. Davis



Logan, Utah

Connie Francis



Your story on Connie Francis will encourage many women to report sexual attacks and to prosecute those who are responsible.



Joe Anderson



Knoxville

Allergist Alfred Zamm



I read with great interest your article on Dr. Alfred Zamm’s advocacy of environmental controls. As a practicing allergist, I enthusiastically endorse his intent and have seen great results with simple maneuvers in the home and especially the bedroom. However, I feel that Dr. Zamm is particularly overzealous in some areas. It is well established that most patients can tolerate small amounts of household offenders with no ill effects, so that living in “a vacuum” is not necessary. I also doubt whether the majority of allergists concur with his statements linking depression, poor school performance and headaches to common household inhalants. Finally, sublingual provocative testing and treatment has not been a proven treatment in carefully performed studies and is not recommended by many allergists.



Frank J. Picone, M.D.



Red Bank, N.J.

Harry Morgan



While no one would deny that M*A*S*H represents Harry Morgan’s finest hours on television, your suggestion that only with this series has he “proved himself in comedy” ignores Morgan’s six memorable seasons as Pete Porter, the neighbor, on December Bride (1954-61). M*A*S*H only confirms him as one of the most versatile and durable actors in the business.



William C. Morris



Glassboro, N.J.

ABBA



Why do you resort to cheap shots at ABBA’s accents? I bet the group would get a laugh out of your reviewer’s Swedish.



Ann Biter



Dover, Del.

Preps and Anti-Preps



I am deemed a preppy, but I prefer the term collegiate. I ask: What is wrong with being well-dressed or well-mannered? In a world of declining values and morals, I should think that we would be welcomed with open arms!



Phil White



Chicago

My friends and I often go on “alligator hunts” when out for a few “brewskis.” And we’re laying in a large supply of Michael Katz’s anti-prep buttons.



Ralph W. Ruder



Rockford, Ill.

A true preppy knows that the alligator is out and the Polo pony is in. Lisa “Bunny” Birnbach needs to update her wardrobe.



Mindy Spar



New Orleans

Never mind elitism, sexism and superficiality—prepdom is simply boring as hell. Its limited vocabulary, trappings of the dorm room, wardrobe and its prescribed lifestyle make one preppy just as dull as the other 20 million.



Lori K. Friedrich



Williamsburg, Va.

Thank you for helping me to see the light on the superficiality of the preppy look. While reading the article, I quickly removed my Lacoste shirt and put on an Elvis Costello T-shirt.



Jeff DiTolla



Downey, Calif.