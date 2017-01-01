John Davidson



Of all the stories involving marital discord this year, the one on John Davidson (PEOPLE, August 25) shows him to be the most concerned with his plight and, at least, to be facing it. I’d know John’s exuberant smile anywhere, but after your article, I feel I know him better.



Linda Wray



Manhattan Beach, Calif.

I noted with great interest your stories on two disintegrating marriages (Miller-Davidson and Starbuck-Bradshaw). In each case, the husband attempted to subjugate the best interests of his wife in favor of his own selfish desires. The results are plain to see. When will they ever learn?



Judy Gardner



Chicago

If Davidson can own a $1 million yacht, then he certainly can afford to replace his worn-out dental bridgework.



Marsha Kaufman



New York City

I’m only surprised that it wasn’t Ringo Starr who walked off John Davidson’s show. When one has an ex-Beatle in the palm of one’s hand, there are many more relevant topics than childhood illness. “Nonsense” questions merit “nonsense” answers! If Mr. Davidson cannot develop a professional line of questioning, he may elicit further unprofessional responses from his guests.



Lynn Mayes



San Diego, Calif.

Metapause



I certainly wish we gals could find some jerk to devise a medical excuse to drink, mess around and act generally crazy.



Jan Carlbon



Clinton, N.J.

Rod Mac Arthur



Perhaps I’m taking Rod MacArthur’s search too personally, being a painter toiling in oblivion and penury. But without accepting some form of application, how does he intend to ferret out the neediest cases in the fine arts (scientists are inherently more visible and trackable through educational records, etc.)? To reach his attention, individuals would have to have some notoriety or pull and hence would be on their way toward making it on their own. I do sense a fallacy in MacArthur’s concept since the single-minded individual intent upon his/ her work is virtually invisible. Politicking and the quest for recognition take time and effort. Would a genius squander it on PR?



J. Schiller-Ohlson



Lyndhurst, N.J.

Nothing against Rod MacArthur and his brilliantly inspired idea. But, I have gone to rummage sales and bought something for a dime that I’ve sold for a dollar. If I had a father who could loan me $100,000, I’m sure I could become a “self-made” millionaire myself.



Glenn M. Snyder



Flint, Mich.

I have an authentic signature from John D. MacArthur that should be worth $650. He went to his grave owing my husband that amount for work performed for him in Palm Beach Shores, Fla. That stingy old goat would get anything he could for free.

Now his son wants to “give” his money away. Whoopee. How apropos.



Ruth S. Hughes



Oviedo, Fla.

I know the perfect genius for Mr. Mac-Arthur’s project—me!



Margaret Genius



Baton Rouge, La.

Book Bonus



Part I of The Fifth Horseman was very good. Larry Collins/ Dominique Lapierre made the story seem to come alive. It is so unreal the way terrorists can control our life.



Charles David Haskell



New York City

I realize your staff did not write this story, but I consider it irresponsible to print such a suggestive piece. The next thing you know some idiot will try nuclear blackmail.



Dianne D. Olson



Gainesville, Fla.

Steve Stone



The article on pitcher Steve Stone was terrific. It’s about time we stopped hearing only about the big-name players (sorry, Reggie). Look out, America. Steve is going to lead the Baltimore Orioles to World Series victory.



Tim Delaney



Linthicum, Md.

Summer Stock



Your announcement “Bowie received accolades” was no revelation. Those of us who have heard or seen him on stage and screen were aware of the fact ages ago. The man is a musical and lyrical genius and will probably become a major acting talent.



Camille Pety



San Antonio, Texas

We ushers have enjoyed many compliments on the Williamstown plays and now it is nice to have national attention brought to the theater. If any readers are in Williamstown next summer I thoroughly recommend attending our little theater with the big stars.



Rick Park



Williamstown, Mass.

Joe Namath shouldn’t worry about being able to sing. All he has to do is be gorgeous.



Pat Menees



San Mateo, Calif.

D.H. Lawrence



In your story on the D.H. Lawrence Festival in Santa Fe (August 4), you quote me as having said about the staff of a local newspaper: “They thought I was talking about Lawrence of Arabia or Lawrence Welk.” Actually, the remark was made to me, entirely in jest, by an editor of the New Mexican when, as press liaison for the festival, I visited the paper’s office.

You may be sure Santa Fe is filled with knowledgeable, sophisticated people. Which is why some of us “Easterners” have chosen to escape out here and remain permanently.



Eleanor Steinert



Santa Fe

Chatter



You likened me to an ocean liner. I thank you for not using the term “battleship.” You’re darling.



Phyllis Diller



Los Angeles