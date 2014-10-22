Maddens Are Mad for 5sos!

THE FIRST TIME WE MET THE BOYS they instantly felt like little brothers. I was also impressed with their great attitudes and abilities. “Amnesia” was the song Joel and I knew the guys could take and make their own. Of all the songs we’ve written or produced for other people, this would have to be one of the most important and personal songs. These guys are talented writers and musicians, and it’s really cool to see so many kids getting into a band that started in the garage. Just like we did! They remind us of a young Good Charlotte, and we love seeing them carry on the message and sounds that GC did so many years ago. There is a lot of love for 5SOS from the Madden Brothers!