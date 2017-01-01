Eileen Hoats, 26, archetypical new woman, has just been elected president of the Consumer Federation of America (largest consumer association in the land). A childless divorcee, her considerable energies are also engaged as executive director of the Greater New York Consumer Assembly and in ardent lobbying in Albany and Washington. When then Gov. Nelson Rockefeller let the executive director’s seat on the N.Y. State Consumer Protection Board remain vacant for a full year, Hoats helped goad him into filling it by sending him a mammoth “anniversary” cake inscribed, “Are you listening, Governor?”

After taking a B.A. in political science at the University of Tennessee, she answered a classified ad and landed a job as administrative assistant for the Consumer Assembly. It publishes the voting records of state legislators because Hoats insists that “consumers should shop around as carefully for their elected officials as they are being forced to shop for groceries these days.”

Sandra Browne—a Trinidad-born mezzo-soprano currently adorning the English National Opera Company in London—is the sole survivor among six children of an Rh-negative mother. If her soon-to-premiere Carmen is the equal of the sparkling Rosina she contributed to a recent production of The Barber of Seville, she should have the critics singing her praises again. “As a latecomer, I didn’t arrive with stars in my eyes,” says 27-year-old Sandra. Indeed, she almost didn’t arrive at all. As a scholarship student graduating from Vassar College in 1968, Sandra was barely persuaded by her music coach to shelve plans to enter Trinidad’s diplomatic corps. But two years at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Brussels and another two at the Royal College of Music in Manchester, England served to convince Sandra that the world of opera was at least as important as the concert of nations.