“Are there any more at home like you?” is usually considered a rhetorical question. But in the case of Laura Bach, Miss Illinois, 1985, the answer is “Yes.” There is her equally gorgeous younger sister, Tricia, Miss Illinois, 1986.

The Bachs are the first sisters ever to win the same major beauty competition two years in a row. “I don’t think I was paying attention to the pageant,” recalls Laura (right) of the moment in February when, after delivering her tearful farewell address, she heard the judges pronounce Tricia the new queen. “Suddenly it was time to start crying all over again.”

The eldest two daughters in dentist John Bach’s family of six, Laura, 24, and Tricia, 22, grew up in Elmhurst, a suburb of Chicago. As girls, they loved watching beauty pageants on TV. They both were elected homecoming queen at the same high school. Tricia, now a junior studying marketing at Loyola University, was the first of the two to enter a beauty contest, Miss Teen All-American (which she won), in 1983. Then she cajoled Laura, a Notre Dame graduate and marketing representative for IBM, to enter the Miss Illinois contest. “She was so beautiful,” says Tricia, “I knew she could win.” Laura became second runner-up at the Miss USA pageant; Tricia is headed to the pageant herself on May 20.

Come February 1987 the back-to-back Bach reigns will be over, but with Lisa, 20, and Nancy, 17, waiting in the wings, the dynasty may just continue.

He’s barely old enough to buy a Michelob Light, but Brandt Legg of Fairfax, Va. already has it all. At 19, he is worth $12.4 million, owns 22 corporations and closes real estate deals the way some kids scalp Springsteen tickets. He has been on a $10,000 clothes-shopping binge and once bought himself 100 Frisbees. He works 17 hours a day, wears Burberry suits by day and braces at night.

Legg zoomed onto the financial fast track at age 10 by investing 25¢ in a first-day cover at a stamp collectors convention. Moments later, he sold it for $85. Inspired, he became a philatelic entrepreneur, as well as an insta-adult. According to his mother, the family would try to envision Brandt at 35, “then we’d laugh,” she says, “because he’s always been 35.” Within four years, his stamp collection was worth about $100,000, and by the time he was 17, a stamp auction house he had bought was grossing $1 million a year.

Schoolwork never interfered; Legg dropped out after junior year because he was “too busy making money.” (He later earned a high school equivalency diploma.) The recipient of 40 marriage proposals, Legg plans to wed on Nov. 11, 1995 when, according to his plans, he’ll be a billionaire. “Anything I’ve set my mind to,” he says, “I’ve done.”

Legg’s father, who died 11 years ago, was a film producer, and his mother is a trade association executive. Brandt will inherit money from 32 trust funds when he turns 21. The rich do get richer.