Clarenda Gaudio, 26, is the “voiceless” vocalist of Foxfire, a band whose “Silent Sounds” concerts, she explains, “allow deaf children to be turned on to lyrics for the first time.” Clare combines sign, mime and dance to deftly interpret the words of popular songs. “So much is just clinical with the handicapped. I felt we needed to go into the arts,” says Clare, who four years ago co-founded the 10-member nonprofit group with bass guitarist John Magnan, 29 (right), whose instrument has been specially adapted to extend the resonance to help the deaf “feel” the sounds. When she isn’t performing, Clare, who majored in physical rehabilitation therapy at the University of Arizona, works as an interpreter for the deaf. Growing up in a musical family in Palatine, Ill. with a handicapped grandmother, she decided to combine music and care for the deaf after working as a Vista volunteer and learning sign language. “I fell in love with the deaf and their culture,” Clare recalls. After graduation in 1976 she returned to Chicago and worked for the city’s hearing society, developing a Big Brother-Big Sister program. Now Clare and John want to teach the deaf to play music. “Our performance,” he says, “allows them to be part of society and not singled out.”

Dan Desario, 26, has been collecting baseball cards for 20 years. Now, as a second-year student at West Los Angeles University Law School, he has turned his hobby into a profitable mailorder business that is supporting his wife, Ellen, three children and his education. His first card was Jim Gentile, the first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, back in 1959. “I paid a penny for his card, and it came with a stick of Topps bubblegum,” Dan recalls. At 15 he became bored and threw out cards worth an estimated $7,000. “I made a big mistake,” he laments. It took him six years to replace that cache. Today Dan buys un-sorted lots of 12,000 cards from the Topps Company (without gum), and his family helps him sort them into 726-card sets that Dan retails at $14.25 each. In the past two years he has made $40,000, but admits, “I couldn’t do it without my wife.” Their clothes are kept in green trash bags, but the collection, now more than two million, is neatly boxed in closets in his L.A. apartment. He has branched out into cards from other sports, as well as uniforms, posters and autographed baseballs. After he receives his degree, Dan plans to get into the legal end of sports and entertainment. “Then,” he smiles, “I can associate with the players I’m collecting.”