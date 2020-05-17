Barbara Zitwer, 25, owner of Reflective Creations Ltd., has given a brand-new twinkle to toes. The unmarried native New Yorker designs foot jewelry in all shapes—tiny shells, birds, butterflies and sun symbols—for both sexes. Prices for her fancy footwork start at $8 (for a toe ring) and range up to $50 (with a diamond chip) and $100 (for a 14-karat-gold ankle bracelet). Zitwer is a former professional photographer who got the idea from pre-Inca statuary she saw while free-lancing for a French photo agency in Lima, Peru: “I noticed they were wearing lots of jewelry, especially ankle bracelets and toe rings.” Fed up with her $100-a-week salary, she decided to switch careers. With a $10,000 loan from relatives, she began Reflective Creations Ltd. last October. Since then, with rings on her fingers as well as her toes, she’s making money wherever she goes. She has 30 sales representatives and six contractors in the U.S. and abroad; in its first nine months her company has grossed $70,000. Barbara, whose toe rings have already caught on big with hang-10 surfers, plans next to bring out a whole beachwear line. But she’s already achieved her biggest breakthrough: American men are wearing her stuff.

Tom Soumas Jr., 25, president of Idaho’s Gem State Airlines, is a Rocky Mountain Rickenbacker. Four years ago the married father of two was a struggling music major at North Idaho College at Coeur d’Alene and a part-time deputy sheriff in the town. Now he heads a $10 million company with more than 100 employees. It all began in 1974 after he heard then governor and now Interior Secretary Cecil Andrus discuss the need for more in-state transportation. That got Soumas thinking in tandem with fellow deputy sheriff James Alexander, a flight instructor who had trained pilots for Caribbean Airways. By 1976 Soumas had dropped out of college and was plunging his $685 monthly deputy sheriff’s salary into what was to become a seven-city commuter airline. When his first request for an airline permit was denied, he was so deep in debt his electricity and telephone were cut off. “That was the low point in my life,” says Soumas, who now drives a Lincoln Continental with a mobile phone. Soon thereafter Gem State got a state permit and Soumas lined up Wall Street financing for three turboprops. On Dec. 1, 1978 the airline flew its maiden voyage, and since then he has added two more planes. All of this leaves Soumas less free to pursue his hobbies of photography, ham radio and, he admits sheepishly, model trains.