Lookout: a Guide to the Up and Coming

Growing up in the tiny French village of Mauzé-sur-le-Mignon, Lydie Bonneau, 20, remembers cooking as a family affair. With three brothers who liked to eat, Lydie says she was “always helping my mother in the kitchen.” Today Bonneau is helping out in a different kitchen for more demanding customers. She is the head dessert chef at Paris’ most popular seafood restaurant, Le Divellec. She is also the youngest and among the rarest of commodities on the serious Parisian cooking scene: a female chef.

No less a food critic than TIME’S Mimi Sheraton has declared the contents of Lydie’s dessert trolley “delectable.” The selection, which changes weekly, consists of such creations as pears in syrup, layered caramel cake, handmade chocolates and petits fours.

Bonneau left home at 16 to study cooking at a hotel school and two years later graduated as the best apprentice in her region. One of her professors asked Jacques Le Divellec to take her on as an apprentice. Le Divellec, who normally doesn’t hire women, made an exception, and within a month, says Jacques, “she had surpassed the men and earned the respect of her colleagues.”

Desserts are fine for now, but Bonneau has bigger ambitions on her back burner. “I’m tempted to open my own restaurant,” she says. It’s a mouthwatering prospect.

While the initials “J.R.” conjure up the image of a scheming oilman in most parts of the country, that is not the case in the vicinity of Virginia Beach, Va., where J.R. Reid plies his trade. Reid, 17, plays center on the Kempsville High basketball team. Averaging 24.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, the 6’10”, 245-pound senior has led the Chiefs to a 47-14 record over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and he has been named the top high school player in the country by several basketball publications.

Reid’s looming talent is the result of hard work and heredity. His mother, Jean (who is 5’11”), is a fourth-grade teacher, and his 6’5″ father, Herman, is a junior high school basketball and football coach.

J.R. (or Jr., as in Herman Reid, Jr.) has played every day since he first lettered in basketball in eighth grade. An unassuming young man, he says his motivation “more than anything else, is to make my parents proud of me.” Reid already has college coaches itching with anticipation. He has been recruited by more than 200 schools and has narrowed the field to five, the University of Virginia among them. Kempsville coach Dick Ponti says J.R. is “like a moose. He’s very big, very strong—a man playing with boys.” Ponti will obviously have some big shoes to fill when Reid graduates: Size 17, to be exact.