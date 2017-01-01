Liquid Silicone Can Deform Its Tragic Victims, and a Vegas Plastic Surgeon Wants to Stop It

Fifteen years ago Rosalie VanderZwan was injected with liquid silicone to fill out a scar on her cheek left by an auto accident and “to take care of my little wrinkles and laugh lines, too.” A few weeks ago she was examined by Dr. Charles A. Vinnik, a 41-year-old plastic surgeon, in his Las Vegas office. There is a hard knot the size of a quarter between her eyes. Portions of her cheeks had been carved away. Her lips were as hard and cold as stone. Even heavy makeup could not conceal the purple blotches of skin dying from lack of circulation. And this condition was actually an improvement. The mother of two has already undergone 28 operations to remove the silicone that shifted and lumped all over her face.

“Have they gotten most of it out?” she asked, hopeful. Vinnik could only sigh: “Yeah, Rosalie, but they had to take most of your face to do it.”

VanderZwan is a shocking example of why Vinnik for the past 10 years has led a crusade to outlaw liquid silicone injections. They involve pumping the syrupy fluid directly into the body by syringe—a procedure that should not be confused with implants. Silicone contained in sterile sacks, the implants are accepted by most plastic surgeons, including Vinnik. But to stop the use of liquid silicone for all cosmetic purposes except the most severe and inoperable facial deformities, he has gone on television, testified before Congress and written an editorial for the American Medical Association Journal. His efforts led to a 1975 law in Nevada making it a felony to inject “any liquid silicone substance into the human body.”

In other states the silicone is widely used to erase crow’s-feet and smooth out acne scars. “Thousands and thousands of people have been injected,” estimates dermatologist Dr. Robert Auerbach of New York University Medical School, who does facial injections himself. (Many celebrities receive the cosmetic treatment, among them, according to a report last spring, designer Calvin Klein.)

The laws and regulations governing liquid silicone are tricky. The Food and Drug Administration has carefully classified it “an investigational substance,” and makes it available to only 24 experienced plastic surgeons. The FDA can forbid the sale of injectable silicone to other doctors across state lines; the agency has little control over its manufacture and use within a state. Dr. Auerbach and his colleagues insist that “pure medical silicone” administered in small amounts is “totally safe.” He says of Vinnik: “That guy has a real bug in his head. He sees these terrible cases, yes, but a lot of them are people who were injected with a caulking gun. We don’t think we are outside the medical pale.”

Vinnik is unconvinced. “The abuse potential is incredible,” he says. The AMA agrees. “Anyone doing silicone injections who is not authorized under the [FDA’s] Investigative New Drug permit,” says AMA Assistant Counsel Betty Jane Anderson, “is certainly not in conformity with good medical practices and procedures acceptable to a consensus of the scientific community.”

Vinnik first noticed the problem in the 1960s, when he began treating Las Vegas women who had used silicone to build up their breasts. Their complaints ranged from lumps to gangrene caused by blockage of small blood vessels. Four deaths have been confirmed. In recent years Vinnik has seen an increasing number of men and women who took silicone to rejuvenate aging faces. “It may puff out wrinkles in the face for a while,” he says, “but the skin continues to stretch, and then it sags. There is nothing on God’s earth we can do. They look like sad old chipmunks.”

Vinnik’s single-mindedness in his campaign against the injections is characteristic. To get through NYU Medical School, he worked double shifts as a nurse at two hospitals, served as janitor of a Spanish Harlem apartment house and sold a pint of his blood every three weeks. “I graduated,” he jokes, “with a medical degree and anemia.”

Even when he’s relaxing on the Strip he finds it hard to stop working. He and his wife, Maureen, a nursing professor, attended a Vegas show recently, where she pointed out a topless show girl so filled with silicone that her breasts did not budge as she danced. “Terrible,” muttered Vinnik. “I’ll probably see her soon.”