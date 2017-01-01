Lady Montagu Is at Her Best When She's in a Slump

It can happen anywhere—on a city street, as seen here, or, as she prefers it, at a stuffy party. Without warning, Mary, Lady Montagu suddenly goes limp and collapses into a rubbery heap. The effect on bystanders is, well, arresting.

But Lady Mary, a 36-year-old Australian socialite-journalist, does not need medical attention. She inevitably springs to her feet with a smile, having executed yet another “limp fall,” an art she has been practicing for 15 years. “It’s the complete practical joke,” she says. “The best marks are Americans especially when they take themselves too seriously.” The limp fall was invented in Australia, a country obsessed by the practical joke. There is even a Limp Fall Association with 2,500 members worldwide. Lady Mary’s favorite target, of course, is the party bore. Sometimes, she reports, if the affair is elegant and the victims snobbish, “they’ll pretend not to notice me.” The sport requires nerve, flawless timing and a special sense of humor. It is also crucial, reports Lady Mary, “that before doing it you establish that you are dead sober.”